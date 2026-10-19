Samsung Galaxy F70 5G vs Tecno Spark 50S 5G: What’s Better

If you are looking to upgrade to a smartphone under Rs 23,000, Samsung and Tecno launched new budget 5G phones this weekend. Samsung introduced the Galaxy F70 5G, while Chinese-based Tecno launched the Spark 50S 5G. Both phones are priced attractively, from base models to top-end variants. If you are wondering which budget 5G phone is better, we’ve got you covered with a detailed comparison of the Galaxy F70 5G and the Spark 50S 5G to help you decide which one to upgrade.

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

Key Highlights

  • Samsung and Tecno launched their next budget-friendly phones at the Rs 23,000 price point: the Galaxy F70 5G and the Tecno Spark 50S 5G, respectively.
  • The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G has a triple-camera setup on the rear ,while the Tecno Spark 50S has a single rear camera with an auxiliary lens.
  • Samsung Galaxy F70 5G starts at Rs 19999. As part of the introductory offer, the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 17999. The top-end model is priced at Rs 22999.

Related Coverage
Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Launches at Rs17,999 Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Launches at Rs17999 tecno spark 50s challenges oneplus n6 today Tecno Spark 50s Challenges OnePlus N6 Today tecno spark 50s 5g launched in india price and specifications Tecno Spark 50S 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G VS Tecno Spark 50S 5G – Detailed Specification Comparison

samsunggalaxyf705g vs tecnospark50s5g whats better image credits elitealliance1p, debayan roy (gadgetsdata), shambhusingh550

Image Credits: ShambhuSingh550, Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata)

Samsung Galaxy F70 takes inspiration from its other F series phones, including the Galaxy F70e 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G. It features a triple vertically housed camera with a plastic frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front glass.

It also has an IP54 dust-and-water resistance rating. In contrast, the Tecno Spark 50S 5G has a similar plastic finish and a single camera with an auxiliary lens housed horizontally on the rear. Its design draws more inspiration from Google’s Pixel 10 series.