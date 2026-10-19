Samsung Galaxy F70 5G vs Tecno Spark 50S 5G: What’s Better

If you are looking to upgrade to a smartphone under Rs 23,000, Samsung and Tecno launched new budget 5G phones this weekend. Samsung introduced the Galaxy F70 5G, while Chinese-based Tecno launched the Spark 50S 5G. Both phones are priced attractively, from base models to top-end variants. If you are wondering which budget 5G phone is better, we’ve got you covered with a detailed comparison of the Galaxy F70 5G and the Spark 50S 5G to help you decide which one to upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy F70 takes inspiration from its other F series phones, including the Galaxy F70e 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G. It features a triple vertically housed camera with a plastic frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front glass.

It also has an IP54 dust-and-water resistance rating. In contrast, the Tecno Spark 50S 5G has a similar plastic finish and a single camera with an auxiliary lens housed horizontally on the rear. Its design draws more inspiration from Google’s Pixel 10 series.

The Samsung Galaxy F70 comes in Vivid Violet and Bold Black. The Tecno Spark 50S 5G takes inspiration from the Burgundy Red and Breeze Blue variants of the latest Apple iPhone 18 Pro.

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The Tecno Spark 50S gets IP64 Pro protection and MIL-STD-810H military-grade protection.

Also Read: Tecno Spark 50s Challenges OnePlus N6 Today

Display

On the display front, Samsung has chosen a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a masterstroke, as you get an AMOLED panel at this price while competitors like OnePlus have moved to LCD IPS displays.

The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G supports a 90Hz refresh rate and has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Although it lacks the Infinity-O design, Samsung has brought back the Infinity-U notch at the top to house the camera.

Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark 50S 5G gets a 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Unlike the Galaxy F70 5G, the Tecno Spark 50S features a modern design with a punch-hole front camera, which increases its overall screen-to-body ratio.

Samsung takes the edge in display with an AMOLED screen offering higher resolution but limited to a 90Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy F70 5G provides a better viewing experience but has an older Infinity-U notch.

The Tecno Spark 50s features a new design with a single punch-hole front camera, a faster 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 120Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for gaming.

Also Read: Tecno Spark 50S 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G runs on its own Exynos 1330 chipset, a 5nm chip first launched in February 2023.

Samsung chose a three-year-old chipset to cut costs, but it still offers solid specs. AnTuTu 11 benchmarks report a total score of 607489 points. Geekbench 6 reports 960 points for single-core and 1826 points for multi-core performance.

Alongside the Exynos 1330 chipset, the Galaxy F70 offers three memory variants with 4GB and 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For storage, the Galaxy F70 offers UFS 2.2 and expandable storage up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Meanwhile, the Techno Spark 50s 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, a 6nm processor launched in February 2026.

On paper, the Exynos chipset edges out the Dimensity 6400 in benchmark scores. AnTuTu 11 reports a total score of 581041 points, while Geekbench 6 shows 803 points for single-core and 2047 points for multi-core performance.

Even though the Dimensity 6400 uses the latest architecture, the Exynos 1330 outperforms the Dimensity 7400 in benchmarks. However, real-world performance depends on how you use it.

In RAM and storage, the Techno Spark 50s has an edge with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For storage, it offers 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Repair Cost for India: Explained

Camera

On the camera end, the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G has a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP main sensor with autofocus and an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2MP macro lens with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Techno Spark 50S has a single 50MP rear camera with an f/1.85 aperture lens, plus an auxiliary lens. The front features an 8MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G has a larger 5000mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging, while the Tecno Spark 50s 5G offers an even larger 6500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging.

Software and AI Features

On the software side, the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G will run One UI 8.5 based on Android 16, while the Tecno Spark 50s will run HiOS 6 based on Android 16. Samsung’s One UI for Galaxy F70 includes features like Circle to Search, the Google Gemini AI assistant app, Quick Share, and Voice Focus.

The Galaxy F70 should get upgrades for the next 5 years, as Samsung provides 4 years of Android upgrades and 5 years of security and patch updates.

Meanwhile, the Tecno Spark 50S runs Android 16 on HiOS6, and Tecno has not officially confirmed a software upgrade policy for its budget-friendly phones.

On the AI side, the Tecno Spark 50S features AI noise cancellation for cellular and WhatsApp calls. It also includes Google Gemini integration to assist with daily questions and offers Circle-to-Search functionality.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A27, Galaxy M47 and More Get a Price Hike in India

Other Features

Other features include the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G, which gets a Type-C port for charging and connecting an audio headset; the Tecno Spark 50S, which gets a dedicated audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor; and the Galaxy F70, which gets an on-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G VS Tecno Spark 50S 5G – Price Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy F70 and Tecno Spark 50S are attractively priced.

The base Galaxy F70 model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 19,999. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 22,999. As part of the introductory offer, you can buy the Galaxy F70 base model for Rs 17,999.

The Galaxy F70 sale will start on Flipkart on October 20, 2026. The Tecno Spark 50S base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999.

The higher-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 22,999. The Tecno Spark 50S will also go on sale from October 20, 2026.

Also Read: Samsung’s Gemini AI Glasses Could Change Wearables

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G VS Tecno Spark 50S 5G – Which Phone Is Better?

At this price, the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G has a better AMOLED display. The Tecno Spark 50S 5G uses an LCD panel with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate, making it great for gaming.

The Galaxy F70 offers a better viewing experience, making it a good phone for binge-watching.

Despite being older, the Galaxy F70’s Exynos 1330 chipset has an edge over the Tecno Spark 50s’ MediaTek Dimensity 6400.

On the camera front, the Galaxy F70 gets a triple-camera setup with ultra-wide and macro lenses, while the Tecno Spark 50S lacks these lenses.

In comparison, the top-end model costs Rs 22,999.

The Tecno Spark 50S gets more RAM, with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, for the same launch price of Rs 19,999 for the base model, while the top-end model is priced at Rs 22,999.

The Tecno Spark 50S has a bigger battery than the Galaxy F70 5G.

If you want a phone for better binge-watching with an improved camera and Samsung’s One UI, the Galaxy F70 5G is the right choice. If you prefer a bigger camera, a better gaming display, and more RAM, the Tecno Spark 50s is the better option.

Image Credits: elitealliance1p, Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata), ShambhuSingh550

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