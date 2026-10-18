Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Repair Cost for India: Explained

Samsung launched its top-of-the-line Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra on June 22, 2026. It features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a 3nm chipset, a flagship LTPO AMOLED display, and a 200MP camera. During the Amazon and Flipkart sales, you can upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 5G for as low as Rs 1,94,999 after a Rs 10,000 discount from its MRP of Rs 2,04,999.
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra’s repair price revealed now, hinting at a maximum amount of Rs 1,11,960
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra’s cheapest replacement costs Rs 2340, while the most expensive repair is the motherboard replacement for the 1TB storage variant, costing Rs 1,11,960.
The new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 5G is on a great discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale 2026.
You can also get the new Galaxy Z Ultra foldable at a discounted price. If you plan to upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 5G in 2026, we have you covered with the total repair cost in India for any repairs.
Main Screen Assembly Repair – (Inner Screen) – Rs 59,670
Motherboard Damage – Component Prices are divided as per the storage variant:
256GB Variant – Rs 72,460
512GB Variant – Rs 82,550
1TB Variant – Rs 1,11,960
The cheapest repair for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is a battery replacement at Rs 2340. If you break the back glass or cover, the replacement cost is Rs 2570.
However, Samsung does not cover the cost of replacing the extra protective layer on the inner display.
If you’re considering the all-new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 5G, protect the Ultra’s inner display and motherboard from damage.
According to Samsung, replacing the inner display costs Rs 59,670, while the outer display costs Rs 40,560. The base model motherboard costs Rs 72,460 to replace. For higher-storage and RAM models, the 512GB variant’s motherboard replacement costs Rs 82,550, while the 1TB variant’s replacement costs Rs 1,11,960.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra – Out-of-Warranty Repair Cost
Given the launch date of this new Ultra phone, all Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra phones should currently be covered under warranty. If your Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra needs repair service after it is out of warranty, then you will be charged additional repair charges, for which Samsung has categories; it further states:
AE (Accessory Exchange) Rs 100
Inspection Charges – Rs 225
L1 No Parts Used – Rs 300
L2 Parts Used – Rs 525
L3 Component Level Repair – Rs 700
Extra tax applies and will be charged separately. For service support for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, you can access customer service through the Samsung Digital Service Center, a customized app with DIV videos and FAQs.
You can also schedule a callback to connect with a Samsung expert.
Samsung supports Galaxy Z Fold 8 models via WhatsApp. There is also dedicated WhatsApp support for Galaxy Z Fold 8 Samsung products.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra’s base model is priced at Rs 1,94,999 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 12GB RAM, 512GB storage model costs Rs 2,14,999. The top-end model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage costs Rs 2,54,999, still less than the Apple iPhone Duo’s price.
Image Credits: techdroider, Abhi_Banarasi
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FAQs
What is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra screen replacement cost in India?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra inner display costs Rs 59,670 to replace, while the outer display repair costs Rs 40,560.
What is the battery replacement cost of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra?
The cost of a battery replacement for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is Rs 2,340.
How much does it cost to replace the back glass of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra?
The motherboard replacement cost varies by storage variant: Rs 72,460 for the 256GB model, Rs 82,550 for the 512GB model, and Rs 1,11,960 for the 1TB model.
Where can I get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra repaired in India?
You can contact Samsung customer support or visit an authorised Samsung service centre to enquire about repairs, parts, warranty coverage, and service charges.
What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra in India?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is listed at Rs 1,94,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant costs Rs 2,14,999, and the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variant costs Rs 2,54,999.