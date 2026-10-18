Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Repair Cost for India: Explained

Samsung launched its top-of-the-line Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra on June 22, 2026. It features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a 3nm chipset, a flagship LTPO AMOLED display, and a 200MP camera. During the Amazon and Flipkart sales, you can upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 5G for as low as Rs 1,94,999 after a Rs 10,000 discount from its MRP of Rs 2,04,999.

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Key Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra’s repair price revealed now, hinting at a maximum amount of Rs 1,11,960
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra’s cheapest replacement costs Rs 2340, while the most expensive repair is the motherboard replacement for the 1TB storage variant, costing Rs 1,11,960.
  • The new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 5G is on a great discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale 2026.

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You can also get the new Galaxy Z Ultra foldable at a discounted price. If you plan to upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 5G in 2026, we have you covered with the total repair cost in India for any repairs.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Launch Date in India Confirmed

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra 5G India Repair Prices: Explained

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra competes with the recently launched Apple iPhone Duo 5G foldable. We have already covered a detailed explanation of repair costs for the iPhone Duo foldable in India

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra costs less than the iPhone Duo and has lower repair costs. Here is the complete repair cost sheet for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.