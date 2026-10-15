iPhone Duo Repair Cost for India: Better Buy New iPhone 18 Pro

Apple launched its first-ever foldable, the Apple iPhone Duo, on September 9, 2026, with pre-orders starting tomorrow, October 16, 2026, and shipments promised after October 23, 2026. Starting at Rs 2,99,900, the Apple iPhone Duo will hit the market this week. However, ahead of the official sale, Apple has released the full repair cost for the iPhone Duo foldable, with the basic cover layer damage — a thin film covering the inner display of the Duo fold — priced at Rs 5,900.

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Key Highlights The Apple iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 in India for the 256GB variant. Sales begin on October 23, 2026, with pre-orders starting October 16, 2026.

Apple is charging a whopping Rs 1,49,900 repair fee for its inner display, close to the iPhone 18 Pro's Rs 1,64,900 launch price.

Apple iPhone Duo’s high repair costs come from import duties, complex foldable display technology, and precision hinge components.

In contrast, major repairs, including replacing the inner display, can cost up to Rs 149,900. Apple has even added a category for other damage, with a repair price of Rs 224,900, enough to upgrade to a new Apple iPhone 18 Pro.

Here, we cover the full repair cost if you are planning to own the new Apple iPhone Duo, along with the services you can get with Apple’s first foldable flagship.

Also Read: Apple HomeView for Rs 39900: How it Can Help You

Apple Reveals iPhone Duo Repair Cost For India: Full Price List Revealed

The Apple iPhone Duo foldable in India will start at Rs 2,99,900 for the base model with 256GB storage. In comparison, the 512GB model will cost Rs 3,24,900, the top-end 1TB model will be priced at Rs 3,74,900, and the 2TB variant at Rs 4,49,900.