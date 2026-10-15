iPhone Duo Repair Cost for India: Better Buy New iPhone 18 Pro

Apple launched its first-ever foldable, the Apple iPhone Duo, on September 9, 2026, with pre-orders starting tomorrow, October 16, 2026, and shipments promised after October 23, 2026. Starting at Rs 2,99,900, the Apple iPhone Duo will hit the market this week. However, ahead of the official sale, Apple has released the full repair cost for the iPhone Duo foldable, with the basic cover layer damage — a thin film covering the inner display of the Duo fold — priced at Rs 5,900.
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Key Highlights
The Apple iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 in India for the 256GB variant. Sales begin on October 23, 2026, with pre-orders starting October 16, 2026.
Apple is charging a whopping Rs 1,49,900 repair fee for its inner display, close to the iPhone 18 Pro's Rs 1,64,900 launch price.
Apple iPhone Duo’s high repair costs come from import duties, complex foldable display technology, and precision hinge components.
In contrast, major repairs, including replacing the inner display, can cost up to Rs 149,900. Apple has even added a category for other damage, with a repair price of Rs 224,900, enough to upgrade to a new Apple iPhone 18 Pro.
Here, we cover the full repair cost if you are planning to own the new Apple iPhone Duo, along with the services you can get with Apple’s first foldable flagship.
Apple Reveals iPhone Duo Repair Cost For India: Full Price List Revealed
Image Credits – Onyinyechu8p, Phonenurd
The Apple iPhone Duo foldable in India will start at Rs 2,99,900 for the base model with 256GB storage. In comparison, the 512GB model will cost Rs 3,24,900, the top-end 1TB model will be priced at Rs 3,74,900, and the 2TB variant at Rs 4,49,900.
That’s the launch price of the Apple iPhone Duo. Let’s look at the repair costs for the foldable smartphone:
Apple iPhone Duo Repairs in India: Why Buy a New iPhone 18 Pro?
Apple manufactures the iPhone Duo outside India, so import duty adds to the iPhone Duo 5G price, including parts.
This extra cost is passed on to customers and is a major reason for the price difference between India and other countries. For a major repair, you can get a new Apple iPhone 18 Pro, which launched at Rs 1,64,900.
Image Credits: Onyinyechu8p, Phonenurd
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FAQs
What is the Apple iPhone Duo repair cost in India?
Apple iPhone Duo repair costs in India range from Rs 5,900 for cover layer damage to Rs 2,24,900 for other damage, based on the repair type.
How much does it cost to replace the iPhone Duo inner display?
Apple lists the cost of an inner display repair for iPhone Duo at Rs 1,49,900 in India.
What is the iPhone Duo cover layer replacement cost?
Replacing the inner display's protective cover on the Apple iPhone Duo costs Rs 5,900.
Why are iPhone Duo repair costs so high in India?
The high repair costs for the Apple iPhone Duo are driven by the foldable phone's complex display and hinge technology, as well as import duties on the device and its components.
Is repairing the iPhone Duo inner display more expensive than buying an iPhone 18 Pro?
Yes. The inner display repair cost of Rs 1,49,900 for the Apple iPhone Duo 5G is close to the iPhone 18 Pro's Rs 1,64,900 launch price.