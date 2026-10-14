Apple HomeView for Rs 39900: How it Can Help You

Apple has launched a new category of product called HomeView. It is a screen, which can either be purchased a stand or wall mount and in four colours. The pre-orders for the product are now live. Apple’s HomeView has a 7-inch liquid retina screen for managing your smart home solutions on the go. With Apple HomeView, you can also make FaceTime calls directly connected over the Wi-Fi.

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HomeView Recognises Users through Face

Apple said that the HomeView recognises users by their faces, adapting so they can access their personal content in Calendar, Messages, FaceTime, Reminders and FindMy. HomeView comes with Siri AI, an entirely new version of Siri which is profoundly more conversational and capable. Siri AI can draw on user’s personal context, such as their Messages, Calendar, and relevant information across their apps, to provide more helpful, personalised responses.

HomeView can be put anywhere – in your room, your drawing room, or any other place you deem right as long as the Wi-Fi signals are reaching. What is interesting is that even though it is one product, different users will have a different experience with the product.

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Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said, “Apple HomeView is designed to be shared by everyone in the home yet feel completely personal to each user. It recognises your face to shift from a household screen to your own experience, fills the room with incredible sound, keeps you connected to the people who matter most with FaceTime, and makes it easy to control your smart home. And it’s powered by Apple Intelligence with Siri AI at its core, drawing on personal context from your iPhone to help you find what you need and get more done, all while keeping everyone’s information private and secure.”