Apple HomeView Launched at Rs 39900: Features Revealed

Apple held its new Welcome Home Event today to showcase its latest home devices, especially the new Apple HomeView. This device offers HomePod-like features with a front display. Apple has added dedicated Siri AI, Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle center-stage camera. The HomeView is powered by the Apple A18 chipset from the iPhone 16 models. It starts at Rs 39,900. Here are the revealed features of the new HomeView device.
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Key Highlights
Apple HomeView launches in India at Rs 39,900 with standard and wall-mounted models.
The new Apple HomeView has a 7-inch LCD display, Apple A18 chipset, Siri AI, and a 12MP Center Stage camera.
The standard HomeView model supports Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. Accessories cost extra.
Both Apple HomeView variants include full-range drivers in the display unit. The standard model also has a down-firing woofer with dual-force-canceling passive radiators attached to the base unit, supporting Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.
Dedicated far-field microphones pick up your voice even if you are a bit away from the HomeView device.
Apple also said the new HomeView can recognize up to six different people in the household and can detect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sounds for safety.
Apple HomeView – India Price: Is it Worth Upgrading?
Apple HomeView’s standard model costs Rs 39900 in India. The wall-mounted version also costs Rs 39900. Apple offers additional accessories. The Power Mount USB-C Wall connection costs an extra Rs 6900.
The Power Mount AC wired cable upgrade costs Rs 8900. The connector for PoE wired/Ethernet connectivity costs Rs 14900.
You can upgrade the Apple adapter to 40W Dynamic Power (60W max) for Rs 4490. Note that with the wall-mounted HomeView, you must get a power solution.
Apple’s new HomeView offers solid specs with premium Siri AI access. Although the price is on the high side, it is still a great choice, especially if you have other Apple devices to connect to HomeView.
Image Credits: Canoopsy
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FAQs
What is Apple HomeView?
Apple HomeView is a smart home display that combines HomePod-like audio with a touchscreen, Siri AI, and smart-home capabilities.
What is the price of Apple HomeView in India?
Apple HomeView starts at Rs 39,900 in India for both the standard and wall-mounted models.
What are the key features of Apple HomeView?
Key features include a 7-inch LCD touchscreen, Siri AI, an A18 chipset, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with Center Stage, and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.
Which chipset powers Apple HomeView?
Apple HomeView is powered by the Apple A18 chipset, also used in the iPhone 16 series.
Is Apple HomeView worth buying?
Apple HomeView may appeal to users invested in the Apple ecosystem who want a smart display with Siri AI and premium audio. However, its starting price of Rs 39,900 may be high for buyers looking for a basic smart speaker or display.