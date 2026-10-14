Apple HomeView Launched at Rs 39900: Features Revealed

Apple held its new Welcome Home Event today to showcase its latest home devices, especially the new Apple HomeView. This device offers HomePod-like features with a front display. Apple has added dedicated Siri AI, Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle center-stage camera. The HomeView is powered by the Apple A18 chipset from the iPhone 16 models. It starts at Rs 39,900. Here are the revealed features of the new HomeView device.

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Key Highlights Apple HomeView launches in India at Rs 39,900 with standard and wall-mounted models.

The new Apple HomeView has a 7-inch LCD display, Apple A18 chipset, Siri AI, and a 12MP Center Stage camera.

The standard HomeView model supports Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos. Accessories cost extra.

Apple HomeView Launched – Complete Features Revealed

The all-new Apple HomeView device features a premium finish with an aluminum base and a floating front display.

The display is housed in an aluminum casing and can be tilted. The HomeView is available in four colour options: silver, starlight, rose pink, and space grey, each with a matching cable.

Apple HomeView is available in two models: a standard model with an embedded speaker and a wall-mounted variant with a wall-mountable display.

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Display Features

Apple HomeView’s front features an interactive display called the “Floating Display.” It is a 7-inch LCD panel with 1088×1088 resolution at 220 ppi.

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It reaches 500 nits of brightness and supports True Tone, which adjusts colour temperature based on ambient lighting. Apple also added a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating to the touchscreen.