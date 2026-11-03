Vivo Y32 5G India Launch Soon: 3 Features You Should Watch

Vivo recently launched the 5G version of its Y32 series, the Vivo Y32 5G, in Nepal. We got a glimpse of its specifications and features. Vivo upgraded it with a new 5G chipset, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. It also offers military-grade protection, a bigger battery, and brings IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings to a budget-friendly phone. In Nepal, the Vivo Y32 5G starts at NPR 39,999, which translates to around Rs 25,000 in India.

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Key Highlights Vivo launched the Y32 5G in Nepal with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

The new Vivo Y32 phone features a 6.87-inch 120Hz display and an 8,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

Vivo also adds IP68 and IP69 ratings, MIL-STD 810H-grade protection, NFC, and stereo speakers to the Y32 5G.

This makes it a solid choice for Vivo, allowing it to compete with best-selling phones in that price range, including the OnePlus N6 series and Samsung Galaxy M47 5G.

If you are looking to upgrade soon, here are the top 3 features that make the Vivo Y32 5G unique for India, and why it’s worth waiting for its India launch.

Also Read: Vivo Y600 With 10000mAh Battery Launching Soon

Vivo Y32 5G Launched – Top 3 Features That You Should Watch Out

The Vivo Y32 5G launch in Nepal sparked a storm among Indian mobile lovers, especially since the new Y32 5G received praise for upgraded specs, including a new 5G processor, without compromising the battery or display.

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The new Vivo Y32 5G appears to have a dual-housed rear camera with a ring-shaped light and a flash housed over a rectangular module, with a plain plastic finish; the side also has a plastic railing, but it looks more like metal.