Vivo Y32 5G India Launch Soon: 3 Features You Should Watch
Vivo Y32 5G launched in Nepal, hinting at an upcoming launch in India. You get a 5G upgrade with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. Compared with Nepal’s price of NPR 39999, it translates to Rs 25000 in India. Here are the top 3 features of the Y32 5G phone that make it a great choice to wait for:
Vivo recently launched the 5G version of its Y32 series, the Vivo Y32 5G, in Nepal. We got a glimpse of its specifications and features. Vivo upgraded it with a new 5G chipset, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. It also offers military-grade protection, a bigger battery, and brings IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings to a budget-friendly phone. In Nepal, the Vivo Y32 5G starts at NPR 39,999, which translates to around Rs 25,000 in India.
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Key Highlights
Vivo launched the Y32 5G in Nepal with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, up to 6GB RAM, and 256GB storage.
The new Vivo Y32 phone features a 6.87-inch 120Hz display and an 8,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging.
Vivo also adds IP68 and IP69 ratings, MIL-STD 810H-grade protection, NFC, and stereo speakers to the Y32 5G.
Vivo Y32 5G Launched – Top 3 Features That You Should Watch Out
The Vivo Y32 5G launch in Nepal sparked a storm among Indian mobile lovers, especially since the new Y32 5G received praise for upgraded specs, including a new 5G processor, without compromising the battery or display.
The new Vivo Y32 5G appears to have a dual-housed rear camera with a ring-shaped light and a flash housed over a rectangular module, with a plain plastic finish; the side also has a plastic railing, but it looks more like metal.
On the front, the Vivo Y32 5G brings a flat display with a center-punch hole selfie shooter and a small notch at the bottom. Here are the top 3 features to watch on the new Y32 phone.
1. Processor Upgrade With Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Under the hood, the Vivo Y32 5G gets a 5G upgrade: Vivo has moved from a Unisoc processor to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, built on a new 4nm process.
On paper, the Y32 5G offers solid benchmark results, scoring 568395 points on AnTuTu 11, while Geekbench 6 reports 915 points for single-core performance and 2115 points for multi-core performance.
It also offers up to 6 GB of faster LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For the price, the Vivo Y32 5G offers solid performance.
2. Display and Battery
On the display and battery fronts, the Vivo Y32 5G makes no major compromises, offering a flat 6.87-inch HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The new Y32 5G also gets TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification.
For the price, you get a bigger display and 120Hz refresh rate support, but an FHD display would make the Vivo Y32 5G even better. On the battery side, the Vivo Y32 5G offers a large 8000mAh battery and supports faster 44W wired charging.