ZEE5 ZAP Explained: How It Benefits Users and What It Offers

ZEE5 is introducing a new way for brands to reach streaming audiences. The platform has partnered with Saptharushi to launch its advertiser-focused technology. The new platform is called ZEE5 Audience Platform (ZAP).
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Key Highlights
ZEE5 introduces its ZAP ad platform with Saptharushi.
The platform uses what people watch and data that has been agreed upon by partners.
ZAP is meant to help find the people without moving the data from the companies.
It combines viewing behavior with consented behavioral and transactional signals. The objective is to help advertisers move beyond conventional demographic targeting. Brands can identify audiences based on interests, purchase behavior, and intent.
Importantly, the platform enables data collaboration without partners transferring personal data.
ZEE5 Launches ZAP To Transform Privacy-First Advertising
ZEE5 has introduced its ZEE5 Audience Platform (ZAP), an advertising platform that uses Saptharushi, a company focused on privacy in audience intelligence. The platform helps brands find people by combining what they watch on streaming services with partner-agreed data on their behavior and purchases.
This new step is part of ZEE5’s efforts to strengthen its online advertising business as more streaming services look for ways to help advertisers identify who to target.
What Is ZEE5 Audience Platform (ZAP) – Reasons Why It’s Needed
ZAP helps advertisers find people who might be interested in their products based on what they like, watch, and want to buy.
In the past, online ads mostly used categories like age, gender, location, and interests. ZAP wants to make this more precise by using what people watch on ZEE5’s content services and adding data from companies in the program.
For example, a quick-grocery business could use ZAP data to find people who might be interested in grocery delivery. Other businesses can also create groups based on what people buy and what they want.
The platform uses data from partner companies, like quick-grocery and payment providers, to create groups that match the ads’ goals.
How Does ZAP Deal with User Data and Privacy?
One of ZAP’s strengths is its focus on privacy. When moving or combining personal data between companies in the program, the platform lets companies work together only with permission. The real information stays with the companies that have it, while the platform uses the data it is allowed to use to find the people.
This model is based on India’s Digital Personal Data Protection law. As a result, advertisers can get better information about people without companies in the program having to give away their customer lists.
This matters because advertisers are increasingly being asked to be transparent, get permission, and use data responsibly. Real privacy protection will depend on how permission, data use, and company practices work in practice.
ZEE5 Wants to Offer More Advertising and Reward-Based Experiences
ZEE5 will use ZAP across all its content, including shows it produces, movies, sports, Free5, children’s shows, international entertainment, and user-generated videos.
The company is also considering offering rewards, especially for watching special shows and sports. These ideas could help advertisers reach people beyond regular video ads.
According to the person in charge of advertising revenue at ZEEL, when they used Saptharushi before, more people clicked on ads than when they used their customer lists. However, the company hasn’t shared the ad names, the test size, or the exact numbers showing this improvement.
Verdict: What ZAP Means for the Digital Advertising Market in India
This launch comes as streaming services try to monetize ads by creating better, more measurable ones. For ZEE5, ZAP could improve its service by linking its offerings to what people like. For advertisers, the platform offers a way to create ads without relying on older targeting methods.
The partnership also shows how important privacy-respecting technology is in India.
As more people use video, payment, and shopping services, working together to get permission-based information about people could become more important. ZAP’s success will depend on how many advertisers use it and how good the data is. It will also depend on how well it can show that the ads work.
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FAQs
What is ZEE5 ZAP?
ZAP stands for ZEE5 Audience Platform, an ad and audience intelligence platform that uses Saptharushi.
Who is helping ZEE5 with the ZAP platform?
Saptharushi, a company focused on privacy in audience intelligence and data, is helping with the platform.
How does ZAP help advertisers?
It lets brands make groups of people based on what they watch, what they want, and the data they have agreed to share.
Does ZAP move data between companies?
ZAP works by using permission to ask questions while keeping the data with the companies.
Does ZAP follow the rules of India's DPDP law?
ZEE5 says its approach aligns with India's Digital Personal Data Protection law.