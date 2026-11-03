ZEE5 ZAP Explained: How It Benefits Users and What It Offers

ZEE5 is introducing a new way for brands to reach streaming audiences. The platform has partnered with Saptharushi to launch its advertiser-focused technology. The new platform is called ZEE5 Audience Platform (ZAP).

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Key Highlights ZEE5 introduces its ZAP ad platform with Saptharushi.

The platform uses what people watch and data that has been agreed upon by partners.

ZAP is meant to help find the people without moving the data from the companies.

It combines viewing behavior with consented behavioral and transactional signals. The objective is to help advertisers move beyond conventional demographic targeting. Brands can identify audiences based on interests, purchase behavior, and intent.

Importantly, the platform enables data collaboration without partners transferring personal data.

ZEE5 Launches ZAP To Transform Privacy-First Advertising

ZEE5 has introduced its ZEE5 Audience Platform (ZAP), an advertising platform that uses Saptharushi, a company focused on privacy in audience intelligence. The platform helps brands find people by combining what they watch on streaming services with partner-agreed data on their behavior and purchases.

This new step is part of ZEE5’s efforts to strengthen its online advertising business as more streaming services look for ways to help advertisers identify who to target.

What Is ZEE5 Audience Platform (ZAP) – Reasons Why It’s Needed

ZAP helps advertisers find people who might be interested in their products based on what they like, watch, and want to buy.

In the past, online ads mostly used categories like age, gender, location, and interests. ZAP wants to make this more precise by using what people watch on ZEE5’s content services and adding data from companies in the program.