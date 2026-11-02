Realme Real Wali Diwali Sale is Live: Offers on Phone, Earbuds
Realme India announced major Diwali discounts through its Real Wali Diwali Sale 2026, with discounts on Realme products including smartphones and earbuds. Realme is also offering festive bundle deals that let you get a smartphone and earbuds together for this Diwali sale. Here are the complete details for you:
Realme has announced its 2026 Diwali sale, Real Wali Diwali 2026, with major discounts on Realme products, including smartphones, earbuds, and other wired earphones. Realme promises offers worth around Rs 500 crore, plus additional discounts of up to 10% with bank offers and an extra exchange bonus.
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Key Highlights
Smartphone giant Realme India announces major discounts on Realme products, including smartphones and earbuds, for Diwali 2026.
Realme is running the Real Diwali Sale 2026 with exclusive discounts and bank and exchange bonuses, making it a steal.
Realme's Real Diwali Sale 2026 is already live in India.
Realme is also offering no-cost EMI and exclusive price discounts on smartphones, making it a great time to upgrade to an all-new Realme phone or Realme earbuds this Diwali 2026.
If you are looking to upgrade this Diwali, we’ve got deals and discounts on Realme products.
Realme Wali Diwali Sale Announced for 2026
Realme India has announced major discounts for Diwali 2026, including Student Special Discount, Diwali Lucky Ride, Exclusive Offer and many more offers, let’s take a look into the deals and discounts you get.
Which smartphone are you looking to upgrade for this year’s Diwali sale?
Image Credits: Ravi Kiran – Tech Influencer @Ravikrn36, Pranav Patil @Pranav_patil_03, Skylark’s Place Gadgets @SkylarksPlace
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FAQs
What is the realme Wali Diwali Sale 2026?
The realme Wali Diwali Sale 2026 is realme India's festive shopping event offering discounts on smartphones, TWS earbuds, and other audio products, with promotional offers worth around Rs 500 crore.
What discounts are available during the realme Diwali Sale 2026?
Customers can get bank discounts up to 10%, an Rs 2,000 exchange bonus, no-cost EMI options, exclusive price discounts, and special festive deals.
What is the realme Diwali Lucky Ride offer?
The Diwali Lucky Ride is a promotional game where participants can win the realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition smartphone.
Which smartphones are available with realme festive bundle offers?
The announced bundles for Realme Real Wali Diwali includes:- Realme P4S 5G with realme Buds T200 Lite for Rs 31,198.
- Realme P4 Lite with realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite for Rs 14,198.
- Realme NARZO 100 Lite 5G with realme Buds T200x for Rs 19,198.
How can customers get the best deals during the realme Wali Diwali Sale?
Customers can combine eligible bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and promotional offers where allowed. Students can check the UNiDAYS portal for additional coupons.