Realme Real Wali Diwali Sale is Live: Offers on Phone, Earbuds

Realme has announced its 2026 Diwali sale, Real Wali Diwali 2026, with major discounts on Realme products, including smartphones, earbuds, and other wired earphones. Realme promises offers worth around Rs 500 crore, plus additional discounts of up to 10% with bank offers and an extra exchange bonus.

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Key Highlights Smartphone giant Realme India announces major discounts on Realme products, including smartphones and earbuds, for Diwali 2026.

Realme is running the Real Diwali Sale 2026 with exclusive discounts and bank and exchange bonuses, making it a steal.

Realme's Real Diwali Sale 2026 is already live in India.

Realme is also offering no-cost EMI and exclusive price discounts on smartphones, making it a great time to upgrade to an all-new Realme phone or Realme earbuds this Diwali 2026.

If you are looking to upgrade this Diwali, we’ve got deals and discounts on Realme products.

Realme Wali Diwali Sale Announced for 2026

Realme India has announced major discounts for Diwali 2026, including Student Special Discount, Diwali Lucky Ride, Exclusive Offer and many more offers, let’s take a look into the deals and discounts you get.

Also Read: Realme Starts ColorOS 17 Rollout: Features, Eligible Phone List

Student Special and Diwali Lucky Ride Offer

Realme has announced major discounts for this year’s Diwali, especially for students who can get extra discounts through the UNiDays portal.

Using your student ID, you can claim an extra upgrade coupon, which may require switching to a new Realme phone.

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Realme is also offering a “Diwali Lucky Ride” game where you can win a Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter edition phone.