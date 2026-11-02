Jio Rs 1748 and Rs 1799 Plans are Extremely Different

Reliance Jio has two prepaid plans which cost Rs 1748 and Rs 1799, and both of these plans come with service validity. The Rs 1748 plan comes with a super long service validity, meanwhile the Rs 1799 plan comes with a mid-term validity. You will find that in terms of value, both these plans are good. However, they are extremely different from each other. So the kind of value that you want from your plan is what will steer you towards one or the other options here. Let us take a look at the Rs 1748 and Rs 1799 prepaid plans in detail here.

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Reliance Jio Rs 1748 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 1748 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 3600 SMS, JioTV, and JioAICloud. There is nothing else bundled with the plan. The service validity of this prepaid plan is 336 days. So you get a long term validity, but the benefits are very limited when it comes to other things. There is no data at all bundled with this plan. However, you can recharge with data vouchers as and when required.

Reliance Jio Rs 1799 Prepaid Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 1799 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 3GB of daily data, and carries a service validity of 84 days. The plan also bundles unlimited 5G data for the users. The additional benefits bundled with the plan are JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood, and JioAICloud with 50GB of free cloud storage. There is also a free 12 months Canva Pro Lite bundled with the plan which is worth Rs 1,590 per year. There is also Netflix Basic, JioTV, and JioAICloud bundled for the users with the plan.