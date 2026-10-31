Reliance Jio Now Offers Four Voice and SMS Plans Starting at Rs 147

Reliance Jio customers looking for a short-validity calling pack now have four options priced at Rs 147, Rs 177, Rs 196, and Rs 197. Jio lists the plans under the “TRAI Mandated Packs” section on its website.
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Key Highlights
Jio lists four short-validity voice and SMS packs starting at Rs 147.
All four include unlimited calling and 300 total SMS, without bundled mobile data.
Validity options include 22 days, 28 days, 30 days and a calendar month.
Jio’s comparable packs cost Rs 7 to Rs 9 less than Airtel’s.
Longer-validity Jio voice and SMS packs remain listed at Rs 448 and Rs 1,748.
All four plans offer unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS for their respective validity periods. Customers can choose between 22 days, 28 days, 30 days, and a calendar month, depending on their preferred recharge cycle.
The Rs 147 pack requires the lowest upfront payment among these four options, but lasts 22 days. Spending another Rs 30 on the Rs 177 pack gives customers six additional days, taking validity to 28 days.
The Rs 177 option works out to approximately Rs 6.32 per day, compared with Rs 6.68 for the Rs 147 pack.
While the Rs 147 recharge costs less upfront, the Rs 177 option costs less per day.
The Rs 196 pack provides a fixed 30-day validity period. The Rs 197 option follows a calendar-month cycle, allowing customers to renew on the same date each month. Where that date does not exist in the following month, renewal falls on the last day of that month.
For example, a calendar-month recharge made on November 5 would renew on December 5. A fixed 30-day pack simply follows its stated validity period.
The Re 1 difference is therefore about the recharge cycle. Calling and SMS allowances remain the same, and neither pack includes mobile data.
Jio’s corresponding packs cost Rs 8 less for 28 days, Rs 7 less for 30 days, and Rs 9 less for calendar-month validity. Jio also lists the Rs 147 pack for customers comfortable with a shorter 22-day cycle.
The price differences are modest, so customers should also consider network coverage where they use their connection.
Jio continues to offer its Rs 448 and Rs 1,748 voice and SMS packs, with 84 and 336 days of validity, respectively.
The shorter packs reduce the amount customers need to pay upfront. They may suit people who mainly need calls and SMS or use Wi-Fi for internet access. Customers who regularly need mobile data should compare the overall cost with data-inclusive recharges before choosing a pack.
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FAQs
What are Jio’s voice and SMS plans under Rs 200?
Jio lists four plans priced at Rs 147, Rs 177, Rs 196 and Rs 197. Each includes unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS without bundled mobile data.
What is the validity of Jio’s Rs 147 and Rs 177 plans?
The Rs 147 plan offers 22 days of validity, while the Rs 177 plan lasts 28 days.
What is the difference between Jio’s Rs 196 and Rs 197 plans?
The Rs 196 plan provides 30 days of validity, while the Rs 197 plan offers calendar-month validity. Both include unlimited calling and 300 SMS.
Do these Jio plans offer 300 SMS daily?
No. Each pack provides a total of 300 SMS for its entire validity period.
How do Jio’s plans compare with Airtel’s voice and SMS packs?
Jio’s 28-day, 30-day and calendar-month packs cost Rs 177, Rs 196 and Rs 197, respectively. Airtel’s corresponding options cost Rs 185, Rs 203 and Rs 206.