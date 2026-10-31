Reliance Jio Now Offers Four Voice and SMS Plans Starting at Rs 147

Reliance Jio customers looking for a short-validity calling pack now have four options priced at Rs 147, Rs 177, Rs 196, and Rs 197. Jio lists the plans under the “TRAI Mandated Packs” section on its website.

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Key Highlights Jio lists four short-validity voice and SMS packs starting at Rs 147.

All four include unlimited calling and 300 total SMS, without bundled mobile data.

Validity options include 22 days, 28 days, 30 days and a calendar month.

Jio’s comparable packs cost Rs 7 to Rs 9 less than Airtel’s.

Longer-validity Jio voice and SMS packs remain listed at Rs 448 and Rs 1,748.

All four plans offer unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS for their respective validity periods. Customers can choose between 22 days, 28 days, 30 days, and a calendar month, depending on their preferred recharge cycle.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Rs 100 vs Rs 111 Prepaid Data Vouchers

Jio Voice and SMS Plans: Prices and Benefits

Price Validity Calling SMS Rs 147 22 days Unlimited 300 Rs 177 28 days Unlimited 300 Rs 196 30 days Unlimited 300 Rs 197 Calendar month Unlimited 300

The Rs 147 pack requires the lowest upfront payment among these four options, but lasts 22 days. Spending another Rs 30 on the Rs 177 pack gives customers six additional days, taking validity to 28 days.

The Rs 177 option works out to approximately Rs 6.32 per day, compared with Rs 6.68 for the Rs 147 pack.

While the Rs 147 recharge costs less upfront, the Rs 177 option costs less per day.