Airtel Africa Reports $452 Million Net Profit for H1 FY27

Airtel’s African unit has just released its financial report for the first half of 2027. The company has reported a net profit of $452 million for the same. The reported currency revenues surged 28.2% to $3.82 billion as per the details shared by the comapny. In constant currency terms, the revenues of Airtel Africa expanded 20.8% during H1 FY27. The revenues were driven by sustained growth across all operating regions and business segments.

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The net profit for the telco was impacted due to exceptional items of $55 million because of an in-principle settlement in one of the group’s susbidiaries in addition to the IPO (initial public offering) expenses.

The underlying EBITDA margins have stayed resilient at 50.3% despite the inflationary pressure from higher fuel costs. Airtel Africa’s mobile business grew by almost 19% in constant currency. This was possible because of the 28% increase in data revenue. Airtel Africa’s total customer base expanded 11.6% to reach 193.9 million customers. The data subscriber base grew 15% to 89.9 million, while the mobile money customers increased by 22.4% to reach 60.9 million users.

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“Despite rising fuel costs continuing to exert inflationary pressure on our cost base, we delivered a record underlying EBITDA margin of 50.4% in Q2’27 through a combination of operational discipline, ongoing cost efficiency programmes and continued scale benefits. Looking ahead, margin performance will continue to be influenced by the macroeconomic environment, including its impact on fuel,” said Sunil Taldar, CEO, Airtel Africa.