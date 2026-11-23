Reliance Jio Rs 50 prepaid plan comes with unlimited night data. The data pack will be available between 12 AM and 5 AM every day. It is ideal for night shift professionals, students, gamers, and binge watchers.

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator has launched a new prepaid plan worth Rs 50. This prepaid plan has not been availed yet. The telco is going to make it available from November 26, 2026. This Rs 50 plan will come with unlimited night data. This is the kind of offer which people have already seen from Vodafone Idea. The data recharge will be available across both offline and online channels. The telco has launched this under a new offer for New Year, which we have covered separately.

Let us take a look at the benefits of the Rs 50 plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 50 Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 50 prepaid plan comes with unlimited night data. The data pack will be available between 12 AM and 5 AM every day. It is ideal for night shift professionals, students, gamers, and binge watchers. It keeps night time usage separate from the daytime data balance, so the main plan’s data is not touched. The validity of this plan is 28 days.

This is both 4G and 5G data. So if you are under 4G coverage, there is unlimited data, and then if you are under 5G data, then also you get unlimited data. There is already a 5G benefit data plan for the users which cost Rs 15 and Rs 25. The Rs 15 plan comes with 1 day validity, and then there is also a Rs 25 prepaid plan. The Rs 25 plan is not yet available for the users. We will also cover that in a different article.

Whether Reliance Jio will offer unlimited data to the users or not is something we will wait and see. The Rs 50 plan offers unlimited data to the users only between 12 AM and 5 AM. So this plan is only good for people who are night bingers.

The telco says there is no data limit on downloads, and there is no speed throttling either. The telco offers unlimited data with prepaid plans as well. There are no limits to how much data users can consume with 5G with Jio.