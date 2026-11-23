Samsung Galaxy S27 series will feature four devices in India and the global market. The four devices will be Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27 Plus and Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro is now BIS certified. BIS is Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a certification platform for electronics in the country. This certification signals that the launch of the device is closer than we expected. The Galaxy S27 Pro is now on the BIS platform, hinting at the India launch. The Galaxy S27 Pro was also on the Geekbench platform. This would be an interesting launch given that the device would be an addition to the flagship Galaxy S series. The Galaxy S27 Pro would likely sit below the Ultra model. Thus, we are excited to see what exactly it will pack for the users.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Series to Feature Four Devices

Samsung Galaxy S27 series will feature four devices in India and the global market. The four devices will be Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27 Plus and Galaxy S27 Ultra. These four devices will be the flagships for Samsung. The S27 Pro is expected to be more comapct in nature. The Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to come with a 6.47-inch display. In a way, it is not super compact, but it is more compact than the Ultra model. Many people avoid Ultra models because of its size. The more compact version of that device would definitely make a difference.

The Galaxy S27 Pro could come with a triple-camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12MP or 5MP periscope telephoto sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP sensor at the front for videos and photos. The Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to run the Samsung Exynos 2700 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM. It could come with Android 17 out of the box, with Samsung’s One UI 9.5 interface. The device 3061 points in Geekbench single-core performance test and 10,967 points in the multi-core performance test.

The Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to pack a 5240mAh battery with support for 60W wired and 15W wireless charging.