Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has seen its net profits cross Rs 8,000 crore in a single quarter. The gross revenue of the telco in Q2 FY27 stood at Rs 47,485 crore. The revenue from operations stood at Rs 40,475 crore. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) stood at Rs 21,879 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 54.1%. After everything, including taxes, Jio’s net profit stood at Rs 8,387 crore. In the first half of FY27, Jio’s net profits reached Rs 16,151 crore. This is much higher than Rs 14,489 crore reported by the telco in H1 FY26.

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Reliance Jio Customer Base Stood at 542.4 Million in Q2 FY27

Reliance Jio’s reported mobile customer base stood at 542.4 million. This rose from 533.3 million in Q1 FY27. The net customer addition by the telco during the quarter was 9.1 million. The monthly churn rate was 1.6%. The monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at Rs 218.8. This rose from Rs 215.6 in the previous quarter. A rising ARPU means that the telco is able to monetise its customers better, without raising prices for the customers.

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Reliance Jio is seeing an increase in data consumption amongst the consumers, that is why it is able to see a growth in ARPU. The data traffic grew from 58.4 billion GB in Q2 FY26 to 71.3 billion GB in Q2 FY27. The monthly data consumption per customer grew to 44.2GB in Q2 FY27 from 38.7GB in Q2 FY26.