Realme Starts ColorOS 17 Rollout: Features, Eligible Phone List

Realme is rolling out a ColorOS 17 upgrade to its smartphone lineup, marking a major shift from RealmeUI to the new Android 17-based ColorOS 17. Realme’s new ColorOS 17 adds new AI features, design updates, UI improvements, and animation changes. Starting today, Realme flagships, including the Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition, Realme GT Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, and Realme 16 Pro 5G, will receive the ColorOS 17 update first.

Realme has revealed the list of new features and the eligible phones that will receive this update.

If you are using a Realme flagship and want to know the new features and upgrades, here is the list of UI changes and eligible phones getting this update.

Also Read: ColorOS 17 Stable Rollout Starts in October: Eligible Phone List

Realme’s new ColorOS 17 brings AI upgrades and smoother animations starting today.

The update comes as BBK electronics smartphone makers Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme announce a partnership to bring the ColorOS software experience across all three brands.

While OnePlus has already announced the ColorOS 17 update, ending OxygenOS, Realme has also announced its switch from RealmeUI to ColorOS 17.

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If you are currently using the RealmeUI-powered operating system and looking for the next upgrade, here is a list of features you get with the new ColorOS 17 upgrade for Realme phones, based on Android 17.

1. Liquid Flow Design With Luminous Rendering Engine Promises Performance Upgrade

Realme’s new ColorOS 17 brings a Fluid Motion design that gives the OS a smooth texture finish, with new Luminous effects that light up visual cues and make it more appealing.

Realme also confirms that ColorOS 17 will include a dedicated Luminous Rendering Engine, promising up to 25% better RAM performance and 30% faster rendering and loading.

The new Luminous Rendering Engine allocates system resources to speed up app launches, speed up photo loading, and improve background app retention while keeping battery usage low.

Realme also promises that eligible Realme phones running ColorOS 17 will remain smooth for around 6 years with the new Luminous Rendering Engine.

Also Read: Realme ColorOS 17 Update: Eligible Phone List Revealed

2. Advanced AI Features – AI Mind Space, AI Mind Pilot, AI Mind Suggest, AI Photo Agent, OSEE, and AI Call Guard

Realme’s new ColorOS 17 brings new AI features with Android 17 upgrades; similar features are also added to other ColorOS 17 variants on OnePlus and Oppo phones. Some of the AI features you get with ColorOS 17 for Realme phones include:

AI Mind Space

AI Mind is a new AI feature with a “Memory function” that lets the AI space remember, recall, and organize your documents as needed.

You just enter a prompt to make changes. It can also memorize and show results from saved documents and photos.

AI Mind Space can support documents and extract information from documents in formats including PDF, DOC, DOCX, and TXT.

AI Mind Pilot – On-Device AI Assistant

Realme’s new ColorOS 17 also brings on-device AI. You can use both ASK and AGENT features. With ASK, you ask questions and get answers from the on-device agent.

The AGENT feature can perform complex tasks like retrieving a photo from the past that you don’t remember taking.

AI Mind Suggest

AI Mind Suggest is another AI feature included with the new ColorOS 17 upgrade. An AI model runs between 4:00am and 10:00am.

AI Mind Suggest uses the AI highlight feature to show you everything you need before you wake up and start your day.

The accumulated information includes real-time weather, forecast warnings, flights, calendar events and to-dos; anniversaries, holidays, and birthdays; step count; app usage; news; and email summaries.

AI Photo Agent

You get a dedicated AI Photo Agent today to take your photo editing to the next level. Just enter a prompt on your phone and use the Style Match feature to edit photos with templates.

OSEE AI Powered Camera App

OSEE is an AI-powered camera app feature where you point the camera at an object, and Oppo uses an on-device AI model to extract details. You can perform tasks like:

Documents: To Perform AI Scan.

Extract Charts and formulas.

Encyclopedia: Get plant and animal names.

Get nutritional analysis about food or ingredients.

Live Translation of text.

AI Call Guard Features

ColorOS 17 brings AI and UI upgrades, and Realme also introduces new security features through “AI Call Guard” that help detect fraudulent voice and video calls using features like:

Synthetic Voice Recognition Feature: The AI model can recognize AI-based voices during calls and alert the user to possible fraud.

The AI model can recognize AI-based voices during calls and alert the user to possible fraud. AI Face Swap Detection: This feature lets the AI model detect during live calls whether the caller is genuine or AI-generated.

Also Read: OnePlus 15: ColorOS 17 vs OxygenOS 16: Is it Worth Upgrade?

3. Upgraded Safety and Privacy Feature With ColorOS 17 For Realme Phones

Realme’s new ColorOS 17 brings new safety and privacy features, including a “Private Computing Space” and a “Private Computing Cloud”

These are some of the new features you’ll get with the ColorOS 17 upgrade, and Realme is finally shifting from RealmeUI to ColorOS 17.

Also Read: Realme 17 Pro Leak Suggests Big Battery

Realme ColorOS 17 Rollout Starts Today: Eligible Phone List Revealed

As Realme begins rolling out ColorOS 17 today, it has also confirmed the list of smartphones that will receive it.

Currently, ColorOS 17 is rolling out to the latest flagship phones, including the Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition, Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, and Realme 16 Pro 5G.

Realme has also revealed the list of the next Realme phones that will get the ColorOS 17 upgrade soon, in November 2026:

Realme GT 7, Realme 16 5G, Realme 15 5G, Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme NARZO 90 5G, Realme GT 7 Dream Edition, Realme 16 Lite 5G, Realme 15x 5G, Realme P4 5G, Realme NARZO 90x 5G, Realme GT 7T, Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15T 5G.

Realme has also revealed the list of Realme phones that will be getting a ColorOS 17 upgrade in December, which includes:

Realme GT 6, Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, Realme P4s 5G, Realme P3 5G, Realme NARZO Power 5G, Realme GT 6T, Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme P4X 5G, Realme P3 Ultra 5G, Realme NARZO 100x 5G, Realme 16T 5G, Realme 14 5G, Realme P4R 5G, Realme P3 Lite 5G, Realme NARZO 80 Pro 5G, Realme 16X 5G, Realme 14T 5G, Realme P4 Power 5G, Realme P3x 5G, Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G, Realme 14x 5G, Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme NARZO 80x 5G.

Image Credits: Atul Tech ₿azaar (Atulbazaar), Ashok Mor (techibee), Abhishek Yadav

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