Realme Starts ColorOS 17 Rollout: Features, Eligible Phone List

Realme is rolling out a ColorOS 17 upgrade to its smartphone lineup, marking a major shift from RealmeUI to the new Android 17-based ColorOS 17. Realme’s new ColorOS 17 adds new AI features, design updates, UI improvements, and animation changes. Starting today, Realme flagships, including the Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition, Realme GT Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, and Realme 16 Pro 5G, will receive the ColorOS 17 update first.

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Key Highlights

  • Realme begins rolling out ColorOS 17 to selected flagship phones, including the GT 8 Pro, GT 7 Pro, and Realme 16 Pro series.
  • The Android 17-based update brings AI Mind Space, AI Mind Pilot, AI Mind Suggest, AI Photo Agent, OSEE, and AI Call Guard.
  • Realme has revealed its November and December 2026 rollout schedules, covering several GT, Number, P, and NARZO series smartphones.

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Realme has revealed the list of new features and the eligible phones that will receive this update.

If you are using a Realme flagship and want to know the new features and upgrades, here is the list of UI changes and eligible phones getting this update.

Also Read: ColorOS 17 Stable Rollout Starts in October: Eligible Phone List

Realme ColorOS 17 Update: Top Features, UI Upgrades And AI Features

realme starts coloros17 rollout features eligible phone list

Realme’s new ColorOS 17 brings AI upgrades and smoother animations starting today.

The update comes as BBK electronics smartphone makers Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme announce a partnership to bring the ColorOS software experience across all three brands.

While OnePlus has already announced the ColorOS 17 update, ending OxygenOS, Realme has also announced its switch from RealmeUI to ColorOS 17.