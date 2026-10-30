Realme Starts ColorOS 17 Rollout: Features, Eligible Phone List
Realme ColorOS 17 brings new features, UI changes, fluid animations, AI features like AI Mind Space, AI Photo Agent, and OSEE, plus performance upgrades. Here are the eligible phones that will get the ColorOS 17 upgrade first after switching from Realme UI. Updates are expected in November and December 2026.
Realme is moving its software experience to ColorOS 17, introducing a redesigned interface with Fluid Motion visuals and a dedicated Luminous Rendering Engine, starting with the Realme GT 8 Pro.
Realme says the new rendering engine in ColorOS 17 promises up to 25% better RAM performance and 30% faster rendering and loading, and it also promises up upto 6 years of smoother OS with the new ColorOS 17 optimisation.
Realme’s new ColorOS 17 also brings new AI-powered tools can help users organise documents, edit photos, identify objects through the camera, and detect potentially fraudulent calls.
Highlights
Realme is moving its software experience to ColorOS 17, introducing a redesigned interface with Fluid Motion visuals and a dedicated Luminous Rendering Engine, starting with the Realme GT 8 Pro.
Realme says the new rendering engine in ColorOS 17 promises up to 25% better RAM performance and 30% faster rendering and loading, and it also promises up upto 6 years of smoother OS with the new ColorOS 17 optimisation.
Realme’s new ColorOS 17 also brings new AI-powered tools can help users organise documents, edit photos, identify objects through the camera, and detect potentially fraudulent calls.
Realme is rolling out a ColorOS 17 upgrade to its smartphone lineup, marking a major shift from RealmeUI to the new Android 17-based ColorOS 17. Realme’s new ColorOS 17 adds new AI features, design updates, UI improvements, and animation changes. Starting today, Realme flagships, including the Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition, Realme GT Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, and Realme 16 Pro 5G, will receive the ColorOS 17 update first.
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Key Highlights
Realme begins rolling out ColorOS 17 to selected flagship phones, including the GT 8 Pro, GT 7 Pro, and Realme 16 Pro series.
The Android 17-based update brings AI Mind Space, AI Mind Pilot, AI Mind Suggest, AI Photo Agent, OSEE, and AI Call Guard.
Realme has revealed its November and December 2026 rollout schedules, covering several GT, Number, P, and NARZO series smartphones.
If you are currently using the RealmeUI-powered operating system and looking for the next upgrade, here is a list of features you get with the new ColorOS 17 upgrade for Realme phones, based on Android 17.
2. Advanced AI Features – AI Mind Space, AI Mind Pilot, AI Mind Suggest, AI Photo Agent, OSEE, and AI Call Guard
Realme’s new ColorOS 17 brings new AI features with Android 17 upgrades; similar features are also added to other ColorOS 17 variants on OnePlus and Oppo phones. Some of the AI features you get with ColorOS 17 for Realme phones include:
AI Mind Space
AI Mind is a new AI feature with a “Memory function” that lets the AI space remember, recall, and organize your documents as needed.
You just enter a prompt to make changes. It can also memorize and show results from saved documents and photos.
AI Mind Space can support documents and extract information from documents in formats including PDF, DOC, DOCX, and TXT.
AI Mind Pilot – On-Device AI Assistant
Realme’s new ColorOS 17 also brings on-device AI. You can use both ASK and AGENT features. With ASK, you ask questions and get answers from the on-device agent.
The AGENT feature can perform complex tasks like retrieving a photo from the past that you don’t remember taking.
AI Mind Suggest
AI Mind Suggest is another AI feature included with the new ColorOS 17 upgrade. An AI model runs between 4:00am and 10:00am.
AI Mind Suggest uses the AI highlight feature to show you everything you need before you wake up and start your day.
The accumulated information includes real-time weather, forecast warnings, flights, calendar events and to-dos; anniversaries, holidays, and birthdays; step count; app usage; news; and email summaries.
AI Photo Agent
You get a dedicated AI Photo Agent today to take your photo editing to the next level. Just enter a prompt on your phone and use the Style Match feature to edit photos with templates.
OSEE AI Powered Camera App
OSEE is an AI-powered camera app feature where you point the camera at an object, and Oppo uses an on-device AI model to extract details. You can perform tasks like:
Documents: To Perform AI Scan.
Extract Charts and formulas.
Encyclopedia: Get plant and animal names.
Get nutritional analysis about food or ingredients.
Live Translation of text.
AI Call Guard Features
ColorOS 17 brings AI and UI upgrades, and Realme also introduces new security features through “AI Call Guard” that help detect fraudulent voice and video calls using features like:
Synthetic Voice Recognition Feature: The AI model can recognize AI-based voices during calls and alert the user to possible fraud.
AI Face Swap Detection: This feature lets the AI model detect during live calls whether the caller is genuine or AI-generated.
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FAQs
Has Realme started rolling out the ColorOS 17 update?
Yes, Realme has announced the rollout of ColorOS 17, starting with selected flagship smartphones, including the Realme GT 8 Pro, GT 8 Pro Dream Edition, GT 7 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, and Realme 16 Pro 5G.
Is Realme replacing Realme UI with ColorOS 17?
Realme is moving towards the ColorOS 17 software experience for the listed devices. The update brings a new interface, AI features, improved animations, and Android 17 upgrades.
Which Realme phones will get the ColorOS 17 update first?
The first rollout includes the Realme GT 8 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition, Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, and Realme 16 Pro 5G.
Which Realme phones will receive ColorOS 17 in November 2026?
Which Realme phones will get ColorOS 17 in December 2026?
The December rollout list includes the Realme GT 6, GT 6T, 14 Pro series, Realme 14 5G, Realme 14T 5G, Realme 16T 5G, Realme 16X 5G, P3 series, P4 series, NARZO 80 series, NARZO Power 5G, and NARZO 100x 5G, among other eligible models.