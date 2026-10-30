BSNL Prepaid Plans With Free Accident and Cyber-Fraud Cover: Oct 2026

India’s indigenous technology 4G service provider and state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), in partnership with The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL), has recently launched new prepaid plans that bundle accidental death cover of Rs 1,00,000 and cyber-fraud cover of Rs 10,000 with select BSNL prepaid plans, STV 202 and STV 2449. BSNL says, “There is no separate premium to pay — the cover comes with the recharge itself.”

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



BSNL has launched these plans on its Foundation Day, describing them as special customer-centric initiatives. “For millions of farmers, farm workers, fishermen, construction workers and small traders across Bharat, a simple mobile recharge will now bring something many of them have never had before — insurance,” the telco said while launching the plans.

“As more families receive wages, subsidies and crop payments into bank accounts linked to their mobile numbers, the cyber cover protects their hard-earned savings against online fraud, phishing and spoofing,” BSNL added.

BSNL STV 202

Pack Type: Special Tariff Voucher (STV), Prepaid Plan

Core Benefits: 300 min Voice calls + 5GB with speed restricted to 40 Kbps after 5GB + 100 SMS + Insurance

Insurance: Accidental death Rs 1,00,000 + Cyber fraud Rs 10,000

Validity: 28 days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 7.21

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

BSNL STV 2449

Pack Type: Special Tariff Voucher (STV), Annual Prepaid Plan

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls + 2GB/day (thereafter speed restricted to 40 Kbps) + 100 SMS/day + Insurance

Insurance: Accidental death Rs 1,00,000 + Cyber fraud Rs 10,000

Validity: 365 days

Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 6.71