BSNL Prepaid Plans With Free Accident and Cyber-Fraud Cover: Oct 2026

India’s indigenous technology 4G service provider and state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), in partnership with The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL), has recently launched new prepaid plans that bundle accidental death cover of Rs 1,00,000 and cyber-fraud cover of Rs 10,000 with select BSNL prepaid plans, STV 202 and STV 2449. BSNL says, “There is no separate premium to pay — the cover comes with the recharge itself.”
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BSNL has launched these plans on its Foundation Day, describing them as special customer-centric initiatives. “For millions of farmers, farm workers, fishermen, construction workers and small traders across Bharat, a simple mobile recharge will now bring something many of them have never had before — insurance,” the telco said while launching the plans.
“As more families receive wages, subsidies and crop payments into bank accounts linked to their mobile numbers, the cyber cover protects their hard-earned savings against online fraud, phishing and spoofing,” BSNL added.
BSNL STV 202
Pack Type: Special Tariff Voucher (STV), Prepaid Plan Core Benefits: 300 min Voice calls + 5GB with speed restricted to 40 Kbps after 5GB + 100 SMS + Insurance Insurance: Accidental death Rs 1,00,000 + Cyber fraud Rs 10,000 Validity: 28 days Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 7.21
BSNL STV 2449
Pack Type: Special Tariff Voucher (STV), Annual Prepaid Plan Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls + 2GB/day (thereafter speed restricted to 40 Kbps) + 100 SMS/day + Insurance Insurance: Accidental death Rs 1,00,000 + Cyber fraud Rs 10,000 Validity: 365 days Effective Per-Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 6.71
BSNL Prepaid Plans Offer Accident and Cyber-Fraud Insurance Cover
Eligible BSNL prepaid plans come with accidental death cover of Rs 1 lakh. The sum insured is payable if a customer dies in an accident caused by burns, a snake bite, a lightning strike, electrocution (electric shock), or a road accident. However, the incident must be reported to Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) within 48 hours.
The plans also include cyber-fraud cover of up to Rs 10,000 if the customer’s BSNL prepaid mobile number is linked to their bank account. The cover applies to losses resulting from theft of funds, phishing, and email spoofing. Cyber-fraud incidents must be reported within seven days, and the insurance remains valid for the duration of the recharge.
How to Get Covered
Customers do not need to opt in separately to receive the insurance cover. It is automatically included with an eligible prepaid plan and becomes active 24 hours after the purchase or recharge.
How to Claim
To report an incident, customers can call OICL’s toll-free number, 1800-11-8485. Claims can be submitted and processed through the dedicated email address, Claims.bsnl@orientalinsurance.co.in.
With this initiative, BSNL says it goes beyond connecting people — it now helps protect them and the families who depend on them.
“A farmer in the field, a fisherman at sea, a worker on a construction site — they carry a BSNL phone, but most have never held an insurance policy. From today, every eligible recharge also protects the family they leave home for each morning. BSNL was built to connect every corner of Bharat; with OICL, we now stand beside our customers when an accident or a fraud strikes. This is connectivity with a conscience; on our BSNL Day” said A.Robert J Ravi ITS, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL.