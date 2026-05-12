BSNL Prepaid Plans Offering Year-Long Connectivity with Indigenous 4G Technology

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the telcos deploying Made-in-India 4G technology, following Reliance Jio’s True 5G, India’s homegrown 5G technology. With this, India now has two operators successfully running indigenous technologies. If you are someone who wants to support a state-owned operator or prefer its services, security and quality over other players, BSNL offers year-long plans with validity ranging from 300 to 365 days. Check out the BSNL yearly prepaid plans in this May 2026 edition.

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Also Read: BSNL Has Successfully Transitioned from a 3G Provider to a Competitive 4G Player: Scindia

BSNL Prepaid Plans with Yearly Validity

1. BSNL PV Rs 1499 – Annual Lite Pack

Pack Type: PV (Plan Voucher)

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls + 100 SMS/day + Unlimited data. High-speed data is capped at 32GB total, after which the speed is reduced to 40 kbps.

Discount Benefit: Mother’s Day special offer – 5% Off applicable (Pay Rs 1424.05).

Validity: 300 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 5.00

2. BSNL PV Rs 1999 – Extended Validity Pack

Pack Type: PV (Plan Voucher)

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls + 100 SMS/day + Unlimited data. High-speed data is capped at 1.5 GB/day, after which the speed is restricted to 40 kbps.

Validity: 330 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 6.06

3. BSNL PV Rs 2399 – Annual Data Pack

Pack Type: PV (Plan Voucher)

Core Benefits: Unlimited voice calls + 100 SMS/day + Unlimited data. High-speed data is capped at 2 GB/day, after which the speed is restricted to 40 kbps.

Discount Benefit: Mother’s Day special offer – 5% Off applicable (Pay Rs 2279.05).

Validity: 365 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Approx. Rs 6.57