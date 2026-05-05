BSNL Data STVs for Prepaid Users: May 2026 Edition

Highlights
- BSNL offers unlimited data STVs starting at just Rs 16.
- Plans range from 1 day to 60 days validity.
- Data speeds drop to 40 Kbps after FUP limit.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers prepaid data Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs), providing a range of affordable unlimited data packs tailored to different usage needs and validity preferences. BSNL’s Data STV portfolio spans short-term to longer-duration plans, with pricing starting as low as Rs 16 and going up to Rs 411. All plans come bundled with unlimited data access, subject to Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limits. Check out the data packs offered by BSNL below.
BSNL Prepaid Data STVs
1. BSNL Data Pack Rs 16
Pack Type: Data Pack, 1 Day Pack
Core Benefits: Unlimited Data. Speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 2GB usage.
Validity: 1 Day (valid till midnight of recharge day)
2. BSNL Data Pack Rs 58
Pack Type: Data Pack, 7 Day Pack
Core Benefits: Unlimited Data. Speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 8GB usage.
Validity: 7 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 8.29
3. BSNL Data Pack Rs 105
Pack Type: Data Pack, High-Usage Weekly Pack
Core Benefits: Unlimited Data. Speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 20GB usage.
Validity: 7 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 15
4. BSNL Data Pack Rs 198
Pack Type: Data Pack, Budget Monthly Pack
Core Benefits: Unlimited Data. Speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 40GB usage.
Validity: 30 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.6
5. BSNL Data Pack Rs 411
Pack Type: Data Pack, Long-Term Value Pack
Core Benefits: Unlimited Data. Speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 100GB usage.
Validity: 60 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.85