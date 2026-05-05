BSNL Data STVs for Prepaid Users: May 2026 Edition

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers prepaid data Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs), providing a range of affordable unlimited data packs tailored to different usage needs and validity preferences. BSNL’s Data STV portfolio spans short-term to longer-duration plans, with pricing starting as low as Rs 16 and going up to Rs 411. All plans come bundled with unlimited data access, subject to Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limits. Check out the data packs offered by BSNL below.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



BSNL Prepaid Data STVs

1. BSNL Data Pack Rs 16

Pack Type: Data Pack, 1 Day Pack

Core Benefits: Unlimited Data. Speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 2GB usage.

Validity: 1 Day (valid till midnight of recharge day)

2. BSNL Data Pack Rs 58

Pack Type: Data Pack, 7 Day Pack

Core Benefits: Unlimited Data. Speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 8GB usage.

Validity: 7 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 8.29

3. BSNL Data Pack Rs 105

Pack Type: Data Pack, High-Usage Weekly Pack

Core Benefits: Unlimited Data. Speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 20GB usage.

Validity: 7 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 15

4. BSNL Data Pack Rs 198

Pack Type: Data Pack, Budget Monthly Pack

Core Benefits: Unlimited Data. Speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 40GB usage.

Validity: 30 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.6

5. BSNL Data Pack Rs 411

Pack Type: Data Pack, Long-Term Value Pack

Core Benefits: Unlimited Data. Speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 100GB usage.

Validity: 60 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.85