Kumar Mangalam Birla Appointed Chairman of Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has announced changes to its leadership structure, effective May 5, 2026. The company’s Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla as the Non-Executive Chairman, marking a key transition in its governance framework.

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Ravinder Takkar Steps Down, Takes New Role

The development follows the decision of Ravinder Takkar to step down from his role as Non-Executive Chairman. While relinquishing the top position, Takkar will continue to remain on the board as a Non-Executive Director and has been appointed as the Non-Executive Vice Chairman with immediate effect.

Board Confirms Regulatory Compliance

The company disclosed that the changes were approved in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Both appointments and role transitions came into effect on May 5, 2026.

Vodafone Idea also confirmed that both Birla and Takkar are existing directors and that there are no inter-se relationships between them or with other board members.

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The announcement has been communicated to stock exchanges on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, including the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Limited, for dissemination to stakeholders.