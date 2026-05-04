A consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India (SBI) is considering extending Rs 25,000 crore in debt funding to Vodafone Idea, signalling improved lender confidence following recent government relief on the telecom operator’s statutory dues. The move comes after the Centre reduced the company’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities by 27 percent, providing significant cash-flow support, according to an Economic Times report by Himanshi Lohchab and Joel Rebello dated May 4, 2026, citing sources aware of the matter.

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Also Read: Vodafone Idea’s AGR Dues Finalised at Rs 64,046 Crore Following DoT Review

SBI-led consortium weighs Rs 25,000 crore funding plan

Vodafone Idea, India’s third-largest telecom operator, is seeking a Rs 25,000-crore term loan along with an additional Rs 10,000 crore in short-term working capital. The company has outlined a three-year turnaround strategy aimed at improving operational performance and strengthening its network infrastructure, the report said.

Last week, the Department of Telecommunications revised the company’s AGR dues downward to Rs 64,046 crore from Rs 87,695 crore. The repayment schedule has also been extended, with most liabilities now staggered over FY36 to FY41. This effectively grants the company a 10-year moratorium, enabling it to prioritise capital expenditure and network upgrades over immediate debt servicing.

Lenders cautious despite improved financial outlook

Unnamed Bankers cited in the report said the latest AGR development is positive for the company because it helps it to concentrate on investing in improving infrastructure rather than worry about government dues. However, concerns persist over the company’s declining market share, particularly in comparison to larger rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Lenders remain cautious, noting that while the company’s financial position has improved, risks associated with its competitive standing remain.

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