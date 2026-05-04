Vodafone Idea Spectrum Payment Obligations Can be a Burden

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has to pay thousands of crores in spectrum usage charges (SUC) to the telecom department. The payments will start from FY27, which will amount to Rs 7,000 crore in FY27, Rs 15,000 crore in FY28, and Rs 28,000 crore in FY29. These are huge payments, and will definitely put Vodafone Idea’s free cash flow (FCF) under stress, said a recent report from BofA Securities.

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The telco’s AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues have been reduced by Rs 23,649 crore. This is good for the telecom operator, especially when it doesn’t need to even pay majority of the dues right now. Vodafone Idea, however, needs to deal with the thousands of crores it needs to pay in SUC. It will be a point of stress for the telco, that is looking to invest all of the money it raises in the future towards capex (capital expenditure).

BofA Securities, in its recent report said, “While this (AGR dues cut) helps the company’s near-term FCF (free cash flow) and potentially its ability to raise capital, we note that Vodafone Idea has material spectrum repayment obligations, which we believe could keep FCF under pressure.”

The market has been very much focused towards the AGR dues of Vodafone Idea, so much so that it forgot that there’s a Rs 1.25 lakh crore spectrum debt over Vi. This will also be a challenge for the operator to deal with. However, the telco has added customers in two consecutive months in 2026, as per TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) data.