Vodafone Idea Forays into Micodramas with Bullet Microdrama App

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has just announced a partnership with Bullet Microdrama. Under this partnership, Vi Movies & TV, the OTT (over-the-top) platform of Vodafone Idea, offering entertainment benefits to users, will now also offer content from the Bullet Microdrama library. Microdramas have popped up in India rapidly and since they are mobile first content, users consume them on the go without much hassle. Vodafone Idea wants to tap into this opportunity and expand its portfolio under Vi Movies & TV.

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Note that this is the first time Vodafone Idea has partnered with any microdrama platform for short-form content and this is also first for the telecom industry in India. While the other operators offer OTT content in partnership with various companies such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and more, there’s no short-form or microdrama content partnerships. Vodafone Idea is the first to do so, and it can boost the user base of the telco’s OTT platform. Microdramas will be available on Vi Movies & TV for the first time in partnership with Bullet Microdrama App and can be accessed via the Vi Movies & TV App.

Amongst the global data, India accounted for about 11% of the downloads of microdrama platforms in Q1 2025, reaching about 35 million. The market for such content and platforms in India is expected to reach around $1.5 billion USD in 2026 and $4.5 billion in 2030. The daily watch time by users in India for such paltforms is around 40 to 90 minutes daily.