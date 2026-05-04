Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced a new Hybrid prepaid pack priced at Rs 4,997, aimed at offering seamless connectivity for users both in India and abroad. The move follows Bharti Airtel’s Global IR Pack, an Industry first. Vi’s Hybrid pack combines domestic telecom benefits with international usage advantages under a single recharge, valid for 365 days.

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Also Read: Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Raises Prepaid Global Pack Price from Rs 4000 to Rs 4999

Integrated Connectivity Plan Follows Airtel Offering

This integrated approach allows prepaid users to access local services alongside international roaming benefits throughout the pack’s validity, eliminating the need for separate recharges. Airtel had recently revised the price of its comparable offering from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,999, placing Vi’s plan in a similar pricing bracket.

Vi Rs 4,997 Hybrid Pack: Domestic Benefits

Under the Rs 4,997 Hybrid pack, users receive 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day for domestic usage within India.

International Benefits

For international usage, the pack includes 100 minutes of outgoing calls (covering local calls and calls to India), along with incoming calls, across Set 1 (59 countries). In Set 2 (65 countries), users get 50 minutes of outgoing calls (covering local calls and calls to India), along with incoming calls. After exhausting the allocated minutes, both outgoing and incoming calls are charged at Rs 10 per minute.

Additionally, the plan offers 5GB of international data in Set 1 countries and 1GB of data in Set 2 countries. Beyond this quota, usage is billed at Rs 10 per MB. Outgoing SMS while roaming is charged at Rs 15 per message. For the UAE, the international roaming benefits include 25 minutes of outgoing and incoming calls, with no data quota.