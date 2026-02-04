Tariff Hike 2026: Airtel Raises Prepaid Global Pack Price from Rs 4000 to Rs 4999

Reported by Kripa B 0

The annual international roaming pack sees a nearly 25 percent increase, marking a significant telecom tariff hike.

Highlights

  • Airtel has increased the price of its prepaid Global IR pack from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,999.
  • The hike reflects a nearly 25 percent rise and is the first tariff increase of 2026.
  • The Global Pack offers 365-day validity with benefits usable in India and abroad.

Bharti Airtel has increased the price of its prepaid Global International Roaming (IR) pack from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,999, marking a notable tariff hike in the international roaming segment. The revised pricing reflects a nearly 25 per cent increase and represents the first tariff hike by Indian telecom operators in the new year, 2026.

Airtel Rs 4999 Global Pack for Prepaid Users

International Roaming Benefits

The Rs 4,999 Global Pack offers a validity of 365 days and is positioned as a long-term solution for frequent international travellers. As per the listed benefits, the pack includes 5 GB of data for use abroad, along with 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls (India and local), 100 outgoing SMS, and free incoming SMS while roaming internationally.

Domestic (India) Usage Benefits

For domestic usage within India, the same pack provides 1.5 GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day. The international roaming pack auto-activates upon recharge, while data, voice, and SMS services are blocked after expiry, as per the applicable terms and conditions.

Tariff Hike 2026

Airtel has not issued an official statement regarding the price revision. However, the hike aligns with a broader industry trend of monetising telecom services, including investments in 5G and network upgrades to support AI infrastructure and services. The revised price is already live on Airtel’s recharge platforms at the time of writing.

Airtel Global Pack: Launch and Background

Airtel announced the launch of its first-of-its-kind offering in the Indian telecom industry—its Unlimited International Roaming Plan, dubbed the Global Pack, usable both in India and overseas—in April 2025 at Rs 4,000. The launch details of this plan can be read in the related story link above.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

