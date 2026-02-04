Vivo X200T 5G is Now Available in India

Vivo X200T 5G is priced at Rs 59,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. Then there's the 12GB + 512GB variant which is priced at Rs 69,999. It is available in Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black colour variants.

Vivo X200T 5G is now available in India. The company is offering the Vivo X200T 5G with a very powerful camera system, and it comes with ZEISS co-engineered cameras. It is priced below the Vivo X200 5G, and we have also compared the two phones recently, so you can read that from below.




Vivo X200T 5G is priced at Rs 59,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. Then there's the 12GB + 512GB variant which is priced at Rs 69,999. It is available in Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black colour variants. The phone is now available in Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and retail partners across the country.

As part of the launch, there will be an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 on the phone. The Vivo X200T 5G runs on Android 16 based OriginOS 6 out of the box. Users will get up to five years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. The Vivo X200T 5G has a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate support. There's a triple-50MP camera setup at the rear on the phone, and a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies.

The Vivo X200T 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

