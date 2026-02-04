Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Series Now Available in India

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6500mAh battery with support for 100W Xiaomi HyperCharge and 22.5W reverse charging. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G has a 6580mAh battery Silicon-Carbon battery and supports 45W fast-charging.

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G series is now on sale in India.
  • The device has an advanced 200MP camera system, Redmi Titan durability, and supports immersive entertainment.
  • There are two phones - Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G in the country.

redmi note 15 pro 5g series now

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G series is now on sale in India. There are two phones - Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G in the country. The device has an advanced 200MP camera system, Redmi Titan durability, and supports immersive entertainment. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G series has a large 1/1.4 sensor, and f/1.65 aperture for improved low-light performance and natural depth. There's up to 4x optical-level in-sensor zoom that allows detailed captures across travel, portraits, and everyday moments.




The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6500mAh battery with support for 100W Xiaomi HyperCharge and 22.5W reverse charging. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G has a 6580mAh battery Silicon-Carbon battery and supports 45W fast-charging. Both smartphones also IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K standards. There's even HydroTouch 2.0 which supports wet touches in the screen.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is powered Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G series is available for the following prices in India:

  • Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G - 8GB + 128GB for Rs 29,999
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G - 8GB + 256GB for Rs 37,999

The bank offers included with the plan is up to Rs 3,000 off on HDFC Bank, SBI, and ICICI Credit cards. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G will be available in Mirage Blue, Coffee Mocha, and Carbon Black.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC while the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra and is optimised for smooth everyday tasks. Both the devices come with support for Google Gemini and Circle to Search functionality powered by AI (artificial intelligence). The devices sit in the premium mid-range category, and will compete with devices such as the Nord 5, Realme GT 7T, and more.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

