nothing phone 4a to launch soon globally

Nothing Phone 4a is soon going to launch globally. The Phone 4a will succeed Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. The Phone 4a will be a big launch for the company, as it is not launching a new flagship smartphone this year. There will be two phones in this series - 4a and 4a Pro. The launch of the Nothing 4a series is expected next month. Now a launch date for the device series has also been surfacing online.









The Nothing Phone 4a and 4a Pro is expected to launch by March 5, 2026. The phone will come with upgraded storage - UFS 3.1, a new design, marginal battery dump, a Snapdragon chipset, and will also attract a higher price, said popular tipster Yogesh Brar in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro will likely come with UFS 3.1 internal storage. The devices will likely pack larger batteries too compared to last generation. The chipsets are not confirmed yet, but the rising cost of chipsets, especially the Snapdragon ones will likely contribute to the rise in the price of the devices.