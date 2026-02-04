Tariff Hike 2026: Vodafone Idea Revises Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Pricing to Rs 349 in Multiple Circles



Vodafone Idea’s Unlimited 5G data offer is available for prepaid users on plans starting at Rs 299 and above as an introductory offer. However, this is no longer the case in some circles, such as Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, and Mumbai. According to information available on the telco’s website, Vi has revised the availability of the Unlimited 5G data benefit to higher-denomination plans in these circles.

In Mumbai specifically, to celebrate the 5G launch, Vi had announced an introductory 5G plan offering unlimited 5G data for prepaid subscribers on plans starting at Rs 299. Now, the entry-level Unlimited 5G plan available in the open market is priced at Rs 349, as of this writing.

Vi Unlimited 5G Plan Rs 299 Circles

Under the open market offering, Vi’s Rs 299 entry-level Unlimited 5G plan in the circles listed below offers 1GB data per day, Unlimited 5G data, Unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day, with a validity of 28 days.

Circles: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chennai, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, and West Bengal.

Vi Unlimited 5G Plan Rs 349 Circles

Under the open market offering, Vi’s Rs 349 entry-level Unlimited 5G plan in the circles listed below offers 1.5GB data per day, Unlimited 5G data, Unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day, with a validity of 28 days.

Circles: Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Mumbai, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

App-Only or Select User Offerings

The above benefits are part of Vi’s open market offerings, meaning they are generally available to all users. However, Vi also provides special app-only offers through the Vi App, at its discretion, which may include higher data benefits or longer validity.

For example, the Vi Rs 299 plan may offer 1.5GB data per day along with Unlimited 5G data, Unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and a validity of 28 days for select users. After the daily data quota is exhausted, speeds are reduced to up to 64 Kbps. As a result, some users may continue to enjoy Unlimited 5G data or higher data benefits on the Rs 299 plan.

Vi 5G

Upon subscribing to the Vi 5G Unlimited offer, customers can enjoy unlimited voice calls and 5G data benefits for the duration of their selected plan. Unlimited 5G data is accessible only in designated 5G network areas and is subject to network availability.

Vi states that “Unlimited Data is only meant for personal and non-commercial use.” Network availability is provided on an “as is, where available” basis. Commercial usage is defined as 5G data consumption exceeding 300GB within 28 days.

Vodafone Idea recently announced the expansion of its 5G services across all 14 districts of Kerala, making its 5G network available statewide.