Vodafone Idea Officially Announces Launch of 5G Services in Mumbai



Vodafone Idea (Vi) today announced the launch of its 5G services in Mumbai. This strategic rollout aims to enhance mobile experiences by offering widespread coverage at competitive pricing, the company announced on March 19. "Vi's 5G services will be available in the city, starting today, powered by its competitive spectrum holding and significant investment in next-generation infrastructure. The company is committed to delivering enhanced capacity, superior performance, and reliability," Vodafone Idea said.

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G in Mumbai

To ensure users get the best connectivity experience, Vi said it has partnered with Nokia, integrating the latest generation of equipment in its 5G rollout in the city, designed to not only be leaner, but also energy efficient, making the network more sustainable. Additionally, Vi has also deployed an AI-based SON (Self-Organising Networks) system, which continuously optimises network performance to ensure the best consumer experience.

To celebrate the launch, Vi is offering an introductory 5G plan featuring unlimited 5G data for subscribers on prepaid plans starting at Rs 299, which the company says makes it the "most competitively priced option in the market."

Enhance Video Streaming and Gaming Experience

"The service will enhance the user experience for activities such as watching videos and OTT apps, online gaming, video calls and conferencing, and downloads," Vi said.

Vi's 4G network has already been recognised for delivering top-tier mobile experiences in Mumbai, as validated by a recent OpenSignal report. With the rollout of 5G, Vi aims to further strengthen its network, catering to the increasing demand for high-bandwidth applications such as real-time cloud access and streaming.

Investment and Future Expansion Plans

Over the past 12 months, Vi said it has raised approximately Rs 26,000 crore in equity, including India's largest Follow-on Public Offering (FPO) of Rs 18,000 crore and a promoter contribution of around Rs 4,000 crore. This funding has enabled the company to accelerate capital expenditures, with plans to invest Rs 50,000 to 55,000 crore over the next three years.

The company says it is working towards expansion of its 4G network to cover nearly 90 percent of Indians, in addition to the launch of 5G services in key geographies, to continuously enhance the customer experience.

Vodafone Idea's Vision for a Stronger Digital Future

Speaking on the occasion, Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea said: "Our focus is on introducing 5G meaningfully for our users. We have invested in building a robust 5G network, by deploying the latest 5G technology. By expanding our infrastructure, we are delivering a network that is ready for the future - seamless, powerful and built for the demands of modern connectivity."

"Vi will continue expanding its 5G footprint across India in a phased manner, bringing next-generation connectivity to millions of customers," the company added.