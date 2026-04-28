Jio to Wait for Regulatory Approval Before Offering Premium 5G

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator in India, is the only company offering 5G SA (standalone architecture) services in India. Jio has been wanting to switch on the premium 5G services on a add-on basis for customers, but hasn’t yet. The telecom operator has been waiting for regulatory approvals as this could become an issue without clarity around rules. The company doesn’t want to get into legal troubles over discriminatory practice.

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Anshuman Thakur, head of strategy at Reliance Jio Infocomm, at Reliance Industries latest post-earnings conference call said, “On the product side, the 5G premium services with our stack, we can offer. Now, some of this is being done on a trial basis. We need to ensure that we are fully regulatory compliant, but these products are ready for the market.”

5G slicing is not a new thing, as the telco has already been doing it for enterprises. But when it comes to the regulatory wireless customer side of things, the telco can’t just do it yet, even when it has the technology to. Reliance Jio will be able to network slices for different use cases such as 5G cloud gaming and more. This will improve the experience for the customers, however, they will definitely need to pay more to access that.