Dish TV Strengthens Its Entertainment Strategy With Smart TVs and OTT Integration

Dish TV India has launched its new VZY Smart TV ecosystem in Kerala as the company looks to strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving home entertainment market the new offering combines traditional television services, OTT platforms, regional content and connected TV experiences under a single interface, aiming to provide consumers with a more seamless way to access entertainment.

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Key Highlights Dish TV launches VZY Smart TV ecosystem in Kerala.

New platform combines DTH services and OTT content.

Company introduces FIFA-to-FIFA entertainment proposition.

Sports Always-On feature offers continuity during recharge gaps.

The launch reflects Dish TV’s broader efforts to expand beyond conventional DTH services and build an integrated entertainment ecosystem that caters to changing consumer preferences.

VZY Smart TVs Bring Multiple Entertainment Services Together

At the centre of the new offering is the VZY Smart TV range, including a premium 65-inch model designed to deliver an enhanced viewing experience through advanced display technology, immersive audio capabilities and smart connectivity features.

Also Read: Dish TV Reports Rs 807 Crore Net Loss in FY26

According to Dish TV, the televisions provide access to live television channels, OTT applications, regional programming, sports content and on-demand entertainment through a unified interface. The company said the platform has been designed to simplify content discovery and consumption by reducing the need for users to switch between multiple services and platforms.

The company believes this approach can help connected households access a wider range of content more conveniently while delivering a streamlined entertainment experience.

FIFA-to-FIFA Entertainment Proposition

As part of the launch, Dish TV has introduced its “FIFA to FIFA” entertainment proposition. The offering is designed to provide subscribers with continuous access to television services throughout the FIFA World Cup cycle.

The company said the initiative combines smart television functionality and connected TV services into a single entertainment ecosystem, allowing consumers to access a broad range of content from one platform.

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