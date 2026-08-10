Andhra Pradesh Offers Help to Telcos for Achieving 100% Mobile Connectivity

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that it will help out the telecom operators in setting up mobile towers across the state. The help will be focused more in the rural areas, where it is commercially not viable for the telcos to offer services. The government wants the state to achieve a 100% mobile connectivity. For this, the support will be extended in areas where the telcos do not generally see any return coming by investing money. Thus, the government has decided that it will not be charging any rent for the tower land, and also, supply power at subsidised rates so that the cost of operating the sites goes down for the telcos. This will make it viable for the operators to keep running the services.

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Andhra Pradesh Goverment Targets 100% Mobile Connecitivity Across the State

An official release from the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday said, “In a major push to achieve 100% mobile connectivity across Andhra Pradesh, the state government has decided to extend targeted support for the establishment of mobile towers in rural, remote and commercially unviable areas.”

While most parts of the state is covered with mobile networks. There are still rural or remote regions which lack seamless high-speed mobile connectivity infrastructure. To cover that gap, the government has decided that it will enable the private players to make investments without worrying too much about the returns and the costs of operating these sites. Until the time, the government sees that the towers are commercially and operationally viable for the telcos to run, the towers will keep getting the electricity at subsidised rates. The government will be reviewing the situation every three years to take a call on whether the financial assitance needs to be provided any further or not.