Moto G Max Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch

Motorola G Max colour options are now out in the open ahead of the India launch. The India launch of this smartphone has been scheduled for August 14, 2026. The phone will be sold in two colours in India, and both will be variations of blue. The phone has also appeared on Flipkart, given that the launch is so close, its specifications have also been confirmed to a large extent. The Motorola G Max will have PANTONE-curated colour options. Motorola is know for launching phones with Pantone colours. Let us quickly go over the confirmed specifications and colour of the Moto G Max in India.

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Moto G Max India Launch: Everything that is Confirmed

Moto G Max will launch in India on August 14, 2026. The launch will take place at 12 PM, and it will go on sale via Flipkart. The phone already has a landing page on the e-commerce platform. Further, the listing has confirmed that the Moto G Max will come in PANTONE-curated blue, dark gray, and a pink colour option.

The Moto G Max will come with a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1050nits of high brightness mode. Motorola will equip the phone with Touch 2.0 for improved touchscreen responsiveness in wet conditions. The Moto G Max is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

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The Motorola G Max will run on Android 16 out of the box. It is promised to get two OS upgrades and three years of security updates. The phone will feature a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary sensor at the rear with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. For selfies, there will be a 32MP sensor at the front.