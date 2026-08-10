Vodafone Idea Adds New Users for First Time in Years in Q1 FY27

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has added new users for the first time in years in Q1 FY27. The subscriber base of the telecom operator was receding slowly QoQ (quarter-over-quarter). However, in the first quarter of FY27, Vi has turned over a new leaf. The telecom operator has added new users to its overall subscriber base. Apart from that, Vodafone Idea has also grown its 4G and 5G subscriber base. Along with that, the total data subscribers have also grown in numbers. Let us break down the number for you below.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Vodafone Idea Subscriber Base Growth in Q1 FY27

Vodafone Idea saw its subscriber base grow from 192.8 million in Q4 FY26 to 193.1 million in Q1 FY27. This is very slow growth QoQ, but growth nonetheless. It is better than losing customers any day for Vodafone Idea. The total subscriber base of the telco also grew from 135 million to 136 million. The 4G and 5G subscriber base of Vi also grew from 128.9 million to 130.1 million in Q1 FY27.

However, at the same time, the active subscriber base dipped, yet again. The VLR subscribers, or peak active users number during the quarter stood at 167 million, which is lower than the previous quarters 169.3 million. This is not something that Vi would want should happen over the coming quarters. At the end of the day, it is the active users that are paying money for services. In over a year, the active subscribers have gone down from 172.7 million to 167 million.