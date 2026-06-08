Xiaomi 17T vs OnePlus 15 5G: Which Phone Should You Buy

The premium Android smartphone market has become increasingly competitive, with brands focusing on cameras, performance, battery life and AI features to stand out. Xiaomi’s newly launched 17T enters this space with Leica-powered cameras and a large battery, while the OnePlus 15 continues the company’s focus on flagship-level performance. If you are considering either device, here is how they compare.

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Key Highlights Xiaomi 17T starts at ₹59,999, with launch offers reducing the effective price to ₹54,999.

Xiaomi 17T features Leica-tuned cameras, including a 5x periscope telephoto lens.

OnePlus 15 is expected to focus on flagship performance with a next-generation Snapdragon chipset.

Xiaomi 17T packs a 6,500mAh battery with 67W HyperCharge support.

Both phones target premium Android buyers looking for flagship features without entering the ultra-premium segment.

Xiaomi 17T vs OnePlus 15: Price

The Xiaomi 17T starts at ₹59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, with launch offers bringing the effective price down to ₹54,999. A higher 12GB + 512GB variant is also available. Xiaomi is also bundling benefits such as Google AI Pro, YouTube Premium and Spotify Premium subscriptions.

The OnePlus 15 is expected to sit in a similar premium segment. While pricing may vary by configuration, both devices target buyers looking for flagship features without crossing into ultra-premium territory.

Xiaomi 17T vs OnePlus 15: Design

Xiaomi has opted for a slim design with micro-curved edges and a streamlined camera module. The phone is available in Violet, Blue and Black colours and aims to balance premium aesthetics with everyday comfort.

OnePlus has traditionally favoured a clean design language with premium materials and subtle finishes. Buyers who prefer a minimalist look may find the OnePlus approach appealing, while Xiaomi offers a more camera-focused flagship identity.

Xiaomi 17T vs OnePlus 15: Display

The Xiaomi 17T features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3500 nits. Xiaomi has also introduced Vision Care features designed to reduce eye strain during prolonged use.

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