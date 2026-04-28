OnePlus Pad 4 India Specifications that are Confirmed

OnePlus Pad 4, a new upcoming tablet from OnePlus in India, will launch on April 30, 2026. The launch will take place at 12 PM IST and the pricing will unveiled then. As of now, in the webpage of the product, OnePlus has already confirmed many specifications. These specifications include the chipset details, the display size, and more. Let’s take a look at the confirmed details of the OnePlus Pad 4 in India.

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OnePlus Pad 4 India Specifications

OnePlus Pad 4 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The tablet will come with a 13.2-inch display with support for 3.4K True Color Display. There will be surround sound powered by eight hi-fidelity speakers. Users will get cinema-grade immersion with the tablet when it comes to sound and entertainment. OnePlus Pad 4 is now confirmed to pack a 13380mAh battery, the largest ever insisde a OnePlus tablet.

OnePlus will even launch the OnePlus Stylo Pro which will come with support for 16,000 pressure levels. It will have dual-tips as well. The display will also support Dolby Vision. The colour and design of the OnePlus Pad 4 has already been unveiled. You can see a pill sized cutout at the back of the tablet for housing the camera sensors.