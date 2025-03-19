Vodafone Idea 5G: Everything to Know

Vi's 5G is currently only available in Mumbai. It will soon come in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Patna (in April 2025). The company's planning to deploy 5G in cities where it would have the best chance to gain 5G customers, which are major cities in its priority circles.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has finally launched 5G in the country. The launch was much awaited, and it has happened in Mumbai to start with. The company's strategy is somewhat like Jio and Airtel when they started offering 5G. Vi is offering 5G with all the postpaid mobile plans, and now is also offering with all prepaid plans that cost Rs 299 or more. So there's no such condition that the plan should come with 2GB daily data or more like it is with the rival telcos. Here's every detail about Vi's 5G.




Where is Vi's 5G Available?

Vi's 5G is currently only available in Mumbai. It will soon come in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Patna (in April 2025). The company's planning to deploy 5G in cities where it would have the best chance to gain 5G customers, which are major cities in its priority circles.

The telco’s 5G is now present in some areas of Mumbai. The expansion will continue to take place as the telco scales its capex, but now, the great thing for people in Mumbai is that they are getting 5G from all the three private telcos.

Is Vi’s 5G Different than Airtel’s and Jio

Vi hasn’t intricately explained the technology it is deploying. But all of us know that it is 5G NSA (non-standalone). This is the same as Airtel’s. However, Vi also has plans to test 5G SA (standalone) in the near future. This is what Jio has deployed in India.

Vi is Offering 5G for Free Essentially

Vodafone Idea is offering 5G to the customers for free basically. The company is not charging any amount of extra money. Just the prepaid plans above Rs 299, and this is almost all of them, will now come with unlimited 5G.

Further, all the postpaid plans are also coming with unlimited 5G. There’s likely no caps on the data consumption under unlimited 5G.

