Vodafone Idea’s Only SwiggyOne Bundled Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has only one postpaid plan with which it bundles the additional benefit of SwiggyOne. For the unaware, SwiggyOne is a premium subscription from Swiggy which allows users to get free deliveries, member only discounts, no surge fee, and discounts on Swiggy Genie. Users can today purchase SwiggyOne subscription directly from Swiggy for Rs 299 for three months and Rs 899 for one year. However, there's one Vodafone Idea postpaid plan with which you will get three months of SwiggyOne at no additonal cost. Let's take a look at this plan.









Vodafone Idea SwiggyOne Postpaid Plan - Rs 499 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 499 postpaid plan comes with 20GB of data. This is 4G data and there's no service validity bundled with this plan. The data is valid for 3 months. This data pack will only work if the user already has an active service validity plan. The SwiggyOne subscription bundled with this plan is also offered for three months. The 20GB of data can be used in one go or over a period of three months, as per the wish of the user.

The SwiggyOne postpaid plan from Vodafone Idea is available for customers throughout India. This is a postpaid data voucher, something that most users aren't really interested in. However, if you are a Vi customer and looking for a three month access to SwiggyOne, then this postpaid voucher from Vi coule be a good deal for you.

With SwiggyOne, users get free deliveries on food orders above Rs 199 and free deliveries on Instamart as well if the cart value is above Rs 199. There are 30% extra discount offers on food and other things. Users with SwiggyOne also get exclusive access to pre-book deals on Dine Out reservations. Further, there's a 10% discount on all Genie orders.