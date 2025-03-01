Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans with 56 Days Service Validity

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vi's Rs 369 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 4GB of data, and 600 SMS. This is not a data focused plan. Users get 56 days of service validity with it and they can always recharge with the data vouchers whenever they need more data after exhausting the FUP (fair usage policy) limit.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has four prepaid plans with which users get 56 days of service validity.
  • These plans have diverse benefits, catering to a wide set off users.
  • Vodafone Idea's four plans with 56 days validity cost Rs 369, Rs 579, Rs 795, and Rs 649.

vodafone idea prepaid plans with 56 days

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has four prepaid plans with which users get 56 days of service validity. These plans have diverse benefits, catering to a wide set off users. Vodafone Idea's four plans with 56 days validity cost Rs 369, Rs 579, Rs 795, and Rs 649. These plans are available in all the telecom circles of the country. Let's take a look at their benefits to understand what you will get with each of them.




Vodafone Idea 56 Days Service Validity Plans Listed

Vodafone Idea Rs 369 Plan:

Vodafone Idea Rs 579 Plan: With the Rs 579 plan from Vi, users again get 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The service validity offered with the plan is 56 days. The additional benefits are Vi Hero Unlimited benefits which are Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights.

Vodafone Idea Rs 649 Plan: The Rs 649 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 2GB of daily data, and users get unlimited data between 12 AM to 12 PM every day with this plan. Further, there's unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day bundled. There is Weekend Data Rolllover and Data Delights bundled too.

Vodafone Idea Rs 795 Plan: The Rs 795 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with unlimited calling, 3GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and additional benefits such as unlimited data between 12 AM - 12 PM, Data Delights, and Weekend Data Rollover. The company also offers Vi Movies & TV subscription for 60 days with 16 OTTs with this plan.

All of these prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea listed come with 56 days of service validity.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

