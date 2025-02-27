Vodafone Idea Needs to Improve ARPU, Gain 4G Users Fast

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

With more 4G users, Vi will be able to improve it's ARPU without tariff hike. However, this will not be enough, as mentioned above. The telco will need another round of tariff hikes to reach around Rs 200-210 figure fast.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea, the third largest telecom operator in India, needs to hike the tariffs further for a better ARPU (average revenue per user).
  • Vi had an ARPU of Rs 173 in Q3 FY25.
  • Vi's 4G user base at end of Q3 FY25 was 126 million, a growth of only 0.4 million users since Q3 FY24.

Follow Us

vodafone idea needs to improve arpu gain

Vodafone Idea, the third largest telecom operator in India, needs to hike the tariffs further for a better ARPU (average revenue per user). The telco cannot generate healthy returns unless it earns more out of each of its customer. While the telco can definitely improve ARPU without hiking tariffs, it won't happen fast enough for the company to be able to compete with Airtel and Jio. But tariffs isn't the underlying issue for the company. It's the telco’s ability to add 4G users. Post the tariff hike in July 2024, not only did Vi lose mobile users, but its 4G user addition rate also decelrated.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Could Likely Surrender Spectrum and Save Money: Report

As per data shared by Vi, the telco only added 400,000 or 4 lakh 4G users in an entire year. From Q3 FY24 to Q3 FY25, Vi's 4G user base grew from 125.6 million to 126 million. This is very poor performance from the telco in the 4G user department. Vi is trying to resolve this issue by expanding coverage for 4G throughout India. The company has scaled its capex significantly after raising significant funds from equity in calendar year 2024.

The coming quarters will tell the story about whether the improved 4G networks were able to help Vi in adding new mobile customers, especially the 4G/5G ones. The telco has also announced that it will deploy 5G and activate commercial 5G services in Mumbai in March 2025. More cities will added to this In April 2025.

Read More - What Do Jio, Airtel, and Vi Really Want from Govt

With more 4G users, Vi will be able to improve it's ARPU without tariff hike. However, this will not be enough, as mentioned above. The telco will need another round of tariff hikes to reach around Rs 200-210 figure fast. In Q3 FY25, Vi's ARPU was Rs 173 from mobile business. In comparison, Jio's ARPU was Rs 203.3 while Airtel’s ARPU was Rs 245.

If Vi is able to add new customers and improve ARPU, it will go a long way for the telco to be able to raise more funds via debt and equity in the future.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

rahul_yadav :

No at present only 4G Towers showing No 5G Towers Data.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans: Available Recharge Options for March 2025

Shivraj Roy :

Second correctionVI which is a full fledged telecom operator

Vodafone Idea Could Likely Surrender Spectrum and Save Money: Report

Shivraj Roy :

Correction i meantBSNL couldnt absorb MTNL

Vodafone Idea Could Likely Surrender Spectrum and Save Money: Report

Shivraj Roy :

Any update on 5G tower list?

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans: Available Recharge Options for March 2025

rahul_yadav :

off Topic: Tarang Sanchar Updated his website now we can see BSNL 4G Towers. But if any tower upgrade to…

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans: Available Recharge Options for March 2025

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments