MediaTek Unveils M90 5G-Advanced Modem With AI and Speeds Up to 12 Gbps

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

MediaTek introduces the M90 modem, featuring AI-powered optimizations, faster speeds, and non-terrestrial network connectivity for the next era of 5G.

Highlights

  • Supports downlink speeds up to 12 Gbps and 20 percent faster uplink speeds.
  • Features AI-driven optimizations with MediaTek Modem AI (MMAI).
  • Integrates non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity for extended coverage.

MediaTek is introducing a new 5G-Advanced cellular modem at Mobile World Congress 2025, aligning with 3GPP Release 17 and the upcoming Release 18 specifications. The company said the M90 can deliver downlink speeds of up to 12 Gbps and achieve up to 20 percent greater uplink speeds with 3GPP Release 17 2T-2T Uplink TX switching. This modem supports both sub-6 GHz (FR1 with up to 6CC-CA: six carrier aggregation) and mmWave (FR2 with up to 10CC-CA) connectivity and offers dual 5G SIM dual-active support with dual data capabilities.

Also Read: MediaTek to Launch More Affordable 5G Chipsets for Indian Market: Report




AI-Powered Enhancements

MediaTek has integrated AI-driven optimisations in the M90 through its new MediaTek Modem AI (MMAI) technology. According to the company, this introduces AI models designed to enhance power efficiency and device performance. These enhancements include AI-based power efficiency improvements, dynamic optimization of connectivity based on usage scenarios, and Smart Antenna technology, which leverages AI to improve signal performance and increase throughput by up to 24 percent.

Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN)

The M90 modem also integrates non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity, including 3GPP IoT-NTN for low-data-rate applications and NR-NTN for high-data-rate services.

Additionally, the M90 utilizes UltraSave technology, which reduces average power consumption by up to 18 percent compared to the previous generation modem. This extends battery life and optimizes overall device performance, MediaTek said on February 26.

Also Read: Qualcomm Unveils Dragonwing Brand for Industrial and Embedded IoT Solutions

Key Achievements and Global Collaborations

In partnership with Keysight, MediaTek said it achieved 11.6 Gbps download speeds via simultaneous 5G NRDC FR1+FR2 connectivity. Additionally, trials with Verizon and Samsung demonstrated peak download speeds of 5.5 Gbps using 5G FR1 SA 6CC carrier aggregation over a virtualized RAN. In collaboration with Telstra and Ericsson, MediaTek also achieved near 10 Gbps download speeds on a live 5G network.

MediaTek said the M90 has been tested against industry standards, and engineering samples are expected to be available in the second half of 2025.

