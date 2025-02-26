Qualcomm Unveils Dragonwing Brand for Industrial and Embedded IoT Solutions



Qualcomm has unveiled Dragonwing, a new brand portfolio for its Internet of Things (IoT) products and solutions. Expanding beyond its Snapdragon brand used for its mobile chips, Qualcomm Dragonwing will cater to industrial and embedded IoT, networking, and cellular infrastructure solutions. Qualcomm will present the Dragonwing brand at the MWC (March 3-7) and Embedded World (March 11-13) shows next month.

Qualcomm Introduces Dragonwing

"We have a whole suite of products outside of Snapdragon. We thought it was time to bring a unique identity to this product portfolio and clearly articulate the value proposition for customers," said Don McGuire, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Qualcomm, in a blog post on February 25.

Industries Benefiting from Dragonwing

Designed for industries such as energy and utilities, retail, supply chain, manufacturing, and telecom, Dragonwing integrates edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and connectivity into custom hardware, software, and services.

"With Dragonwing products, companies can unlock smarter decision-making, increased operational efficiency and faster time-to-market," Qualcomm said.

Dragonwing Brand Identity

According to the company, the name 'Dragonwing' and its stylized dragon icon symbolize ascension, power and acceleration. The brand's colour palette includes a shade of purple, which fuses Qualcomm's blue and Snapdragon's bold red.

Qualcomm says together, Dragonwing and Snapdragon create a strong, purpose-built portfolio, strengthening its leadership in both consumer and industrial segments.