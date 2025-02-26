Qualcomm Unveils Dragonwing Brand for Industrial and Embedded IoT Solutions

Reported by Kripa B

Expanding Beyond Snapdragon, Dragonwing Integrates AI, Connectivity, and High-Performance Computing for IoT and Industrial Applications.

Highlights

  • Expands beyond Snapdragon, targeting networking, embedded IoT, and cellular infrastructure.
  • Features edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and advanced connectivity.
  • Industries served include energy, telecom, retail, supply chain, and manufacturing.

Qualcomm has unveiled Dragonwing, a new brand portfolio for its Internet of Things (IoT) products and solutions. Expanding beyond its Snapdragon brand used for its mobile chips, Qualcomm Dragonwing will cater to industrial and embedded IoT, networking, and cellular infrastructure solutions. Qualcomm will present the Dragonwing brand at the MWC (March 3-7) and Embedded World (March 11-13) shows next month.

Also Read: JioThings Offers AI-Powered IoT Solutions to Transform Businesses: Check Out




Qualcomm Introduces Dragonwing

"We have a whole suite of products outside of Snapdragon. We thought it was time to bring a unique identity to this product portfolio and clearly articulate the value proposition for customers," said Don McGuire, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Qualcomm, in a blog post on February 25.

Industries Benefiting from Dragonwing

Designed for industries such as energy and utilities, retail, supply chain, manufacturing, and telecom, Dragonwing integrates edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and connectivity into custom hardware, software, and services.

"With Dragonwing products, companies can unlock smarter decision-making, increased operational efficiency and faster time-to-market," Qualcomm said.

Also Read: CES 2025: Qualcomm Unveils AI Innovations and Collaborations Across Multiple Sectors

Dragonwing Brand Identity

According to the company, the name 'Dragonwing' and its stylized dragon icon symbolize ascension, power and acceleration. The brand's colour palette includes a shade of purple, which fuses Qualcomm's blue and Snapdragon's bold red.

Qualcomm says together, Dragonwing and Snapdragon create a strong, purpose-built portfolio, strengthening its leadership in both consumer and industrial segments.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

