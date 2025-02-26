NBN Co and Ericsson Achieve Over 1 Gbps at 10KM in 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Trials



Australia's NBN Co and Ericsson have successfully conducted live field trials of the latest 5G millimetre wave (mmWave) technology in parts of the nbn Fixed Wireless network, achieving wholesale download speeds exceeding 1 Gbps and wholesale upload speeds of more than 100 Mbps at a distance of approximately 10 kilometres.

5G mmWave Field Trials

These trials are part of nbn's ongoing efforts to enhance broadband connectivity for eligible homes and businesses in regional and rural Australia, NBN Co announced on February 26. By testing both speed and extended range capabilities of 5G mmWave, the company aims to improve internet performance for eligible homes and businesses over time.

Expansion of 5G mmWave Network

Currently, NBN Co and Ericsson have deployed 5G mmWave equipment at approximately 850 of the 2,300 Fixed Wireless network sites. With the latest Ericsson software and existing Nokia Wireless Network Termination Devices Version 4 (WNTDv4 or nbn premises antennas), NBN Co said it has extended the range of 5G mmWave sites from around 6.9 km to 10 km and beyond. However, this extended-range capability remains in the testing phase and is not yet widely available.

Around 10,000 premises across Australia are already actively using 5G mmWave, with numbers expected to rise as more devices are upgraded, the company said.

Major FWA Network Upgrade Completed

NBN recently completed a AUD 750 million upgrade of its Fixed Wireless network, using the latest 4G and 5G mmWave technology. Completed by December 31, 2024, the upgrades have reportedly expanded the network's transmission range of around 2,300 Fixed Wireless towers using mid-band spectrum from 14 kilometres to 29 kilometres.

As a result, the nbn Fixed Wireless footprint has grown from 220,000 to 345,000 square kilometres, now reaching an addressable market of 800,000 homes and businesses in regional and rural areas.

NBN said these advancements have been driven by optimised spectrum reuse and a reduction in the number of premises per cell. The company is working closely with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver extended-range gigabit services to customers.

NBN Co's Chief Development Officer for Regional and Remote areas said: "We look forward to realising the full potential of our Nokia Wireless Network Termination Devices (WNTDs or nbn premises antennas) and engaging with Ericsson to expand the reach of 5G mmWave, we plan to make higher speed Fixed Wireless broadband available to more customers. We will make further announcements throughout the year."