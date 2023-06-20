NBN Co Explores Connectivity Solutions With Low Earth Orbit Satellite Providers

NBN Co, the national broadband network operator in Australia, has taken a significant step towards enhancing its broadband services by initiating a request for information (RFI) to low earth orbit satellite (LEO) providers. The purpose of this RFI is to evaluate the potential of LEO satellite technology in meeting the evolving broadband needs of homes and businesses within the NBN satellite footprint.

Seeking LEO Satellite Solutions

According to the statement, by directly engaging with LEO operators, the company aims to gain insights into the possibilities offered by LEO satellite connectivity. NBN Co seeks to determine whether these solutions can meet a range of unique obligations, including price certainty, network and data sovereignty, and options for local support.

NBN Co has a strong track record of embracing emerging technologies across its network. NBN Co said it was among the first network operators worldwide to announce its plans to deploy extended range 5G mmWave into its Fixed Wireless network, following extensive testing.

It has also been at the forefront of deploying advanced optical line terminals, supporting high-capacity fibre optic broadband technologies and multi-gigabit speeds.

Commitment to Network Evolution

NBN Co says, continuing its commitment to network evolution, it is heavily investing in regional Australia. As part of its efforts, eligible premises in regional areas are being upgraded to full fibre on demand.

Additionally, the Fixed Wireless network is being enhanced to deliver improved speeds and extended coverage, making around 120,000 satellite premises eligible to access the NBN Fixed Wireless network. By the end of 2024, the number of premises remaining in the nbn satellite footprint is expected to reduce to approximately 300,000.

Sky Muster Satellite Service Continues to Improve

NBN Co also acknowledged the significance of its Sky Muster satellite service as a critical component of the network, and it continues to enhance the service. This ongoing improvement is made possible by the expansion of the Fixed Wireless network.

NBN Co's Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Targets

In a separate development, NBN Co has committed to achieving long-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, or even earlier, through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company has set near-term science-based emissions reduction targets that have been validated by the SBTi.

These targets include reducing absolute Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 95 percent by FY2030 compared to FY2021 as the base year and reducing Scope 3 GHG emissions from the use of sold products by 60 percent per device by FY2030.

NBN Co's network investment plan focuses on energy-efficient fibre deployment to meet the increasing digital demands of homes and businesses across Australia.

The assessment of information received under the RFI is expected to take several months, as NBN Co carefully evaluates the potential of low earth orbit satellite connectivity in meeting the broadband needs of its customers.