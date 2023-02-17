NBN Co Announces New Locations Eligible for Full Fibre Upgrade

NBN Network (National Broadband Network) is an open data network and is transitioning Australia to a digital future with optical fibre and other technologies. nbn and the Australian Government have released the latest suburbs and towns where additional premises will become eligible to get fibre connected to their house or business, with up to 58 per cent located in regional areas and the rest in metro areas.

nbn Fibre Upgrade Program

These upgrades are part of the nbn Fibre Upgrade program, boosted by the recent announcement by the Australian Government of an additional AUD 2.4 billion investment. With a full-fibre connection to the nbn network, customers gain access to higher speed tiers, resulting in a more reliable and superior internet experience for households and businesses.

One Million Additional Homes and Businesses to Become eligible for Full Fibre Upgrade

A million more households and businesses will get the opportunity to choose faster and more reliable broadband as full-fibre rollout to the premises continues across the country. In addition, Nbn's commissioned Venture research shows that there has been a 147% increase in online health consultations, a 114% increase in online secondary educational engagement, and a third of individuals who have the option to work from home now expect to continue doing so at least one day per week.

Kathrine Dyer, Chief Operating Officer at nbn, said: "This announcement is good news for customers living and working in more than one million homes and businesses across Australia because they will soon be able to access the fastest residential speeds available on the nbn network.

"We are unlocking social and economic benefits across Australia by pushing fibre deeper into communities. Fibre is inherently more capable of delivering faster upload and download speeds, is generally more reliable than copper connections and reduces our ongoing maintenance and operating costs.

"So far, we have identified the suburbs and towns across Australia where customers living and working in around 3 million premises currently served by nbn Fibre to the Node will be able to access full fibre upgrades by the end of 2025.

"In just six years, data use has tripled on the nbn network – and that exponential growth is expected to continue as customer demands increase to meet new technology."

Target of 10 Million Premises by the end of 2025

nbn is on track to enable up to 10 million premises, or up to 90 per cent of homes and businesses across Australia, to access nbn Home Ultrafast. This service offers wholesale download speeds of 500 Mbps to nearly 1 Gbps. To qualify for an upgrade, eligible customers must place an order with a retailer that is based on one of nbn's three highest residential wholesale speed tiers.

Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Northern Territory, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania are the states/territories with Suburbs and towns where an additional 1,000,000 homes and businesses will be eligible for full-fibre.