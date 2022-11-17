Telstra Smart Modem 3 Comes Bundled With Nbn Plans for New Customers

Governments across the globe with Communication Service Providers are on a mission to connect every home and business in their respective countries with fibre. The nbn network is Australia's endeavour to achieve fibre connectivity.

NBN Network (National Broadband Network) is an open data network and is transitioning Australia to a digital future by replacing copper wires and cable broadband with optical fibre and other technologies to deliver more reliable, high-capacity internet and voice services to citizens.

Now that you know about the nbn network - let's look at the nbn internet offerings from Telstra and how the telco is making a difference in consumer experience with its Smart Modem Gen 3 offering.

nbn internet from Telstra

A fast, reliable connection suited for busy family homes and serious gamers.

Unlimited data plans

Select speeds to match home needs

Telstra Smart Modem

nbn install appointment may be required

Includes a home phone service

Telstra Smart Modem 3

With Fibre to home or premises able to deliver Gigabit speeds, the traditional Wi-Fi or old-generation Wi-Fi devices will not be able to retain that Fibre experience to end consumer devices. As more users connect to Wi-Fi and consume the internet, the need for high capacity and parallel connections arises, and Wi-Fi 6 technology comes to the benefit. Hence, to retain the high-speed experience and security, Telstra is offering Smart Modem 3 with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, included for use with new nbn home internet plans. The Telstra Smart Modem 3 is included at no extra cost for new Telstra nbn customers who stay connected for 24 months.

Telstra in February 2022, reported that during testing, Telstra's third generation Smart Modem outperformed the modems of all major home internet competitors that were tested, delivering the fastest Wi-Fi speeds, strength and coverage.

Telstra Smart Modem 3 Features:

Telstra Smart Modem 3 is a new standard in home Wi-Fi because the modem matters for more people, on more devices, with next-generation security, or lets you game on in more rooms.

Stream on up to 12 devices at once

Up to 4 times more Wi-Fi capacity

Up to 60% faster than Telstra's previous modem

Longer battery life for your connected devices

Smart Feature of Modem:

The smart modem 3 has a built-in 4G SIM . In case there is an outage, it can switch to a 4G Mobile Network in minutes. 4G coverage is required to avail the facility. Speeds are capped at 25/5 Mbps and actual speeds may be less.

. In case there is an outage, it can switch to a 4G Mobile Network in minutes. 4G coverage is required to avail the facility. Speeds are capped at 25/5 Mbps and actual speeds may be less. Support : SmartFix feature can automatically detect and resolve internet connection issues remotely.

: SmartFix feature can automatically detect and resolve internet connection issues remotely. Automatic security updates to ensure security protocols are up to date.

to ensure security protocols are up to date. Sustainability: Made with more than 80% recycled plastics and its packaging is 100% recyclable.

Telstra nbn Plans:

Let's look at the Telstra nbn offerings now:

Sl. No Product NBN 25 NBN 50 NBN 100 NBN 250 1 Plan Name Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Basic Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Essential Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Premium Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Ultimate 2 Monthly Charges $80 per month $95 per month $95/month for 6 months, then $110 per month. $125/month for 6 months, then $140 per month. 3 Usage Good for browsing, social media, emails and SD video streaming. Better for multiple users, HD video streaming and video calling. Best for multiple users, Ultra HD video streaming and serious gaming. Amazing access for larger households with lots of users on high demand connected devices. 4 Plan Speeds Typical evening speed 7pm - 11pm. Typical evening speed 7pm - 11pm. Typical evening speed 7pm - 11pm. Typical evening speed 7pm - 11pm. 5 Download 25 Mbps 50 Mbps 100 Mbps 250 Mbps 6 Upload 4 Mbps 17 Mbps 17 Mbps 22 Mbps 7 Special Offers a 3 Months Telstra Device Security - For New Subscribers 3 Months Telstra Device Security - For New Subscribers 3 Months Telstra Device Security - For New Subscribers 3 Months Telstra Device Security - For New Subscribers b Get 2 months BINGE with Telstra - For New BINGE Subscribers Get 2 months BINGE with Telstra - For New BINGE Subscribers Get 2 months BINGE with Telstra - For New BINGE Subscribers Get 2 months BINGE with Telstra - For New BINGE Subscribers c 3 months of Apple TV+ on Telstra - For Telstra consumer customers only. 3 months of Apple TV+ on Telstra - For Telstra consumer customers only. 3 months of Apple TV+ on Telstra - For Telstra consumer customers only. 3 months of Apple TV+ on Telstra - For Telstra consumer customers only. d 15$ off per month for 6 months. offer ends 9 Jan 2023. 15$ off per month for 6 months. offer ends 9 Jan 2023. 8 Plan inclusions a Unlimited Data. (Fair Use Policy applies) Unlimited Data. (Fair Use Policy applies) Unlimited Data. (Fair Use Policy applies) Unlimited Data. (Fair Use Policy applies) b New Telstra Smart Modem 3 to use with Plan New Telstra Smart Modem 3 to use with Plan New Telstra Smart Modem 3 to use with Plan New Telstra Smart Modem 3 to use with Plan c Phone line, calls and more Phone line, calls and more Phone line, calls and more Phone line, calls and more d Join Telstra Plus members to earn points towards rewards. Join Telstra Plus members to earn points towards rewards. Join Telstra Plus members to earn points towards rewards. Join Telstra Plus members to earn points towards rewards. e No Lock-in contract No Lock-in contract No Lock-in contract No Lock-in contract f Free express modem delivery Free express modem delivery Free express modem delivery Free express modem delivery 9 Plan Exclusions a Games Optimiser and Ultrafast speed are coming soon Games Optimiser and Ultrafast speed are coming soon Games Optimiser and Ultrafast speed are coming soon Games Optimiser and Ultrafast speed are coming soon b Priority Assistance is coming soon Priority Assistance is coming soon Priority Assistance is coming soon Priority Assistance is coming soon c Telstra Broadband Protect Telstra Broadband Protect Telstra Broadband Protect Telstra Broadband Protect d Professional install is not available Professional install is not available Professional install is not available Professional install is not available

Ultra fast speed offers 700 Mbps Download speeds during Typical Busy Period Speeds (7 pm to 11 pm).

Current Offer:

$15 per month off on nbn home internet plan for six months till January 9, 2023.

30-day nbn satisfaction guarantee: If you're not happy with the services, you can let Telstra know within 30 days of a new connection and can leave with no obligations.

Telstra Smart Wi-Fi Booster

Telstra also offers Wi-Fi Booster as an Internet Extras Offering and guarantees Wall-to-Wall Wi-Fi coverage, or you can cancel with no further charges. Telstra Smart Wi-Fi Boosters work by pairing with your Telstra Smart Modem to boost the Wi-Fi signal. Telstra may send you up to three more boosters at no extra cost if you do not achieve the expected wall-to-wall connectivity after the required steps.

Compatibility: Wi-Fi Booster is compatible with Telstra Smart Modem Gen 3 (Cobra XH)

Charges: Pay monthly, buy outright or redeem via Telstra Plus for the Wi-Fi Booster. Charges are $12 per month for 24 months, Or $288 outright + plan charges.

Telstra guarantees you the below for nbn Internet:

nbn satisfaction guarantee - If you're not happy within 30 days and Telstra can’t fix it, you can cancel and get a refund.

Australia's best home Wi-Fi experience with Telstra Smart Modem Gen 3.

No $99 connection fee - Order a new Telstra nbn plan online, and Telstra will waive the $99 connection fee.

Changing plans is easy - With no lock-in contract, you can change your plan up to once a month for no cost.

Telstra offers you nbn internet plans starting from NBN 25 for $80 a month to NBN 250 for $140 a month, included with a Telstra Smart Modem 3 for use with new home internet services. If you leave the service within 24 months, simply return your modem or pay a $200 non-return fee. The nbn plans are available to customers in areas of nbn Network availability, which can be checked using the address or via the coverage map provided on the website.