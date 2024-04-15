Airtel Hits 3 Million 5G Users Milestone in Mumbai

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Celebrating the 3 million 5G Customers in Mumbai, Airtel on Monday said its 5G network spans across all districts and villages.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel achieves successful deployment of 5G services across Mumbai.
  • Nationwide, Airtel boasts 26.1 million 5G users across multiple states.
  • Network expansion efforts reach iconic locations like the Gateway of India and Marine Drive.

Follow Us

Airtel Hits 3 Million 5G Users Milestone in Mumbai
Bharti Airtel said it has successfully deployed 5G services across all locations in Mumbai and currently has 3 million customers enjoying 5G services in the metro city. Celebrating the 3 million 5G Customers in Mumbai, Airtel on Monday said its 5G network spans across all districts and villages.

Also Read: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Nanded, Palakkad, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, and Shajapur Districts




Airtel's 5G Milestone in Mumbai

Airtel reported that it has registered a significant increase in 5G users in the past 6 months in Mumbai, and its expanded network deployment has effectively reached across the city, enabling customers to embrace 5G.

Also Read: Airtel Gains Nearly 1 Million Subscribers in Mumbai via MNP in Past Year

Key Locations Covered

From the iconic architectural marvels of the Gateway of India to the renowned pilgrimage site of Siddhivinayak Temple, to many key locations in the city including Marine Drive, Bandra Bandstand, and Bandra Worli Sea Link, Airtel says it continues to complete its rollout across Mumbai.

Commenting on the milestone, Bharti Airtel said, "We are making significant strides in building the network infrastructure required to facilitate widespread adoption of 5G in Mumbai. We express our gratitude to our valued customers who have upgraded to enjoy the power of unlimited 5G service at no additional cost. Our tireless efforts are to keep our customers consistently connected to the city's fastest, most reliable, and cutting-edge network."

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Says Over 25 Million Users Accessing 5G Across Seven Circles

Nationwide Airtel 5G User Base

Just to recall, Airtel on Friday announced that it has 26.1 million 5G users in the states of Bihar (4.3 million), Jharkhand (1.2 million), Madhya Pradesh (2.9 million), Punjab (2.7 million), Rajasthan (3.8 million), Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand (7.7 million), as well as West Bengal (3.5 million).

Also Read: Airtel Surpasses 50 Million Unique 5G Users; 5G Plus Now Covers All Districts in India

Bharti Airtel first announced having 2 million unique customers to its 5G network in Mumbai, making it the first city in India to achieve complete 5G coverage in May 2023. Airtel attributed the rapid deployment and adoption of 5G in Mumbai to multiple factors, including rapid network enhancement, accelerated 5G rollout, and the increasing availability of 5G devices.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

BSNL 5G can wait as they cannot compete with Jio 5G yet without backhaul and coverage. So they should focus…

Let’s Talk: BSNL’s Delays in Launching 4G is Leading to…

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel and Jio will move everything to 5G really soon. So there should be competition to Vi in 4G segment.…

Let’s Talk: BSNL’s Delays in Launching 4G is Leading to…

Faraz :

BSNL 4G and Jio 4G will be like legacy network of this decade going forward for lower revenue customers in…

Let’s Talk: BSNL’s Delays in Launching 4G is Leading to…

Rupesh :

The first two words of the headline is a joke in itself. Let's Talk. When do you allow anyone to…

Let’s Talk: BSNL’s Delays in Launching 4G is Leading to…

Faraz :

If customer needs 1 GB per day extra for 28 days.. They would rather recharge extra data plan. How will…

Vodafone Idea Introduces Rs 125 Prepaid Pack

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments