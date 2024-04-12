Bharti Airtel Says Over 25 Million Users Accessing 5G Across Seven Circles



Indian telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel said it has over 25 million customers (26.1 million precisely) enjoying 5G service in the states of Bihar (4.3 million), Jharkhand (1.2 million), Madhya Pradesh (2.9 million), Punjab (2.7 million), Rajasthan (3.8 million), Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand (7.7 million), as well as West Bengal (3.5 million). The company announced on Friday that it has successfully deployed 5G services across all the cities and districts in the aforementioned states, reflecting a shift towards offering next-generation mobile connections.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Creates Airtel 5G Plus Experience Zones at Stores









Airtel 5G Adoption Across States

Airtel reported a significant increase in 5G users in the past 6 months in these states. The company has extensively rolled out its network, making its services available across all districts and villages, making it more convenient for customers to upgrade to 5G.

Regional Rollout Highlights

Airtel 5G in West Bengal

From the iconic architectural marvels of Kolkata to the breathtaking vistas of tourist hotspots like Darjeeling, Airtel continues to complete its 5G rollout across West Bengal.

Airtel 5G in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand

From the archaeological site of Agra Fort to renowned pilgrimage sites like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura, and Vrindavan, to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, Airtel continues to complete its rollout across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Airtel 5G in Jharkhand

From the Jubilee Park of Jamshedpur to renowned pilgrimage sites like Deoghar, to tranquil sceneries of Netarhat, expanding to Patratu Valley as well as Maithon Dam, Airtel said it continues to complete its rollout across Jharkhand.

Also Read: Airtel Reaping the Benefits of 5G NSA Through Seamless Coverage and Experience

Airtel 5G in Punjab

Airtel noted that from the pilgrimage site of Amritsar to cities including Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar, offering cultural experiences and modern amenities, the telco continues to complete its rollout across Punjab.

Airtel 5G in Rajasthan

Airtel said from the architectural sites of Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer to the tranquil sceneries of Udaipur, it continues to complete its rollout across Rajasthan.

Madhya Pradesh

From the architectural sites of Sanchi Stupa to the renowned pilgrimage site of Ujjain, to the sculptural glory of Khajuraho, Airtel continues to complete its rollout across Madhya Pradesh.

Bihar

From the archaeological site of Nalanda to the renowned pilgrimage site of Bodh Gaya, to the famous Mithila region, Airtel said it continues to complete its rollout across Bihar.

Also Read: Airtel Exclusive 5G Phone POCO M6: Availability, Pricing and Details

Deployment and Adoption of 5G

Airtel attributed the rapid deployment and adoption of 5G in India to multiple factors, including rapid network enhancement, accelerated 5G rollout, and increasing availability of 5G devices.

As reported by TelecomTalk earlier, Airtel said it has also collaborated with Poco to offer sub-10K 5G smartphones, which helped to grow its overall 5G user base in the country. Furthermore, the company highlighted that retail expansion in the region to increase physical stores has also helped increase consumer connect to facilitate convenient upgrades to 5G service.

Also Read: Airtel Surpasses 50 Million Unique 5G Users; 5G Plus Now Covers All Districts in India

Airtel 5G User Growth Milestones

Airtel was the first service provider to roll out 5G services in the country in October 2022. In November 2022, Airtel became the first operator to reach 1 million unique customers on its network within 30 days of its commercial launch.

Later, Airtel reported surpassing the 10 million unique 5G user mark on its network in February 2023. This was followed by the telco reporting continuing its 5G growth, reaching 50 million unique customers within one year of Airtel 5G Plus launch on its network across India in September 2023.