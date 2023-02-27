Airtel Says 10 Million Unique Users Latched on to its 5G Network

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications services provider, has just announced that it has surpassed 10 million unique customers on its 5G Network. First launched on October 01, 2022, during IMC 2022, Airtel 5G Plus services are now available across all states in the country. In November 2022, Bharti Airtel became the first and only operator in India to have 1 million unique 5G customers on its network. A feat which Bharti Airtel achieved within 30 days of its commercial launch of 5G Plus services.

Airtel 5G Plus Advantages for Customers

Airtel says it is strategically positioned to cover every town and key rural areas with Airtel 5G services by the end of March 2024. Airtel's 5G has three clear advantages for customers. First, Airtel 5G runs on a technology that is widely used and accepted in the world with the most developed ecosystem. This makes every 5G supported phone compatible with Airtel 5G Plus. As a result, Airtel 5G Plus works on every phone supporting 5G.

Second, Airtel promises 20 to 30 times higher speeds than the current 4G speeds customers experience, coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect times. Lastly, Airtel 5G Plus is an eco-friendly solution which will be kinder to the environment with its special power reduction solution.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Airtel 5G Experience Zones

Airtel has created 5G experience zones across all its 1000-plus retail stores in the country. As a result, customers can walk into any store to experience ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus. Airtel 5G Plus services are available across 137 cities, with the latest 5G launch announcement in Chandigarh Tri-city.