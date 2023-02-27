Airtel 5G Plus Launched in These Four New Cities of Jammu and Kashmir

Bharti Airtel just announced the launch of Airtel 5G Plus services in four new cities of Jammu and Kashmir. Bharti Airtel customers in Katra, Anantnag, Baramulla and Rajouri can now experience Airtel 5G Plus services. Airtel 5G Plus services are already live in Jammu, Srinagar, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour, taking the total number of Airtel 5G Plus cities in Jammu and Kashmir to 13.

Airtel 5G Plus in Jammu and Kashmir

Airtel was the first and only service provider to cover the beautiful valley with its 5G services. Airtel announced the launch of 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar in December 2022, followed by the next announcement of Airtel 5G Plus in seven cities of Jammu and Kashmir, viz. Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour in January.

Now, Airtel 5G Plus services are also available in Katra, Anantnag, Baramulla and Rajouri.

Katra is a small town located in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, India. It is situated at the foothills of the Trikuta Mountains and is famously known as the base camp for the holy pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi temple. The town is located at an altitude of 754 meters above sea level and is surrounded by lush green forests and scenic mountain ranges.

Airtel, on Monday, announced that it has crossed 10 Million Unique users on its 5G Network, and Airtel 5G Plus is available across all states in the country. With the recent announcement of Airtel 5G Plus services in four cities of Jammu and Kashmir, the total number of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 141.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Airtel 5G Experience Zones

Customers can also experience ultra-fast 5G services at Airtel 5G Plus experience zones created by the company across its 1000 plus retail stores across the country.

With this launch, Airtel 5G Plus will allow superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant photo uploading, and more to Airtel Customers in Jammu and Kashmir.